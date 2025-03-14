Mikel Arteta provides Bukayo Saka fitness update ahead of Arsenal vs Chelsea clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta opened up on star attacker Bukayo Saka's impending return from injury ahead of their clash against Chelsea. The Spaniard has stated that the winger is doing well in his recovery and is anticipating his return to the field.

He said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"He’s getting closer. He’s stepping up and making very good progress."

“Let’s see when we decide to throw him in, how he reacts and how fit he can get quickly " he added.

The 23-year-old has not featured for the Gunners in the entirety of 2025, suffering a hamstring injury back in December in the side's match against Crystal Palace. He was forced to undergo surgery but the timetable for his return has looked positive. Bukayo Saka is widely expected to feature following the international break next week.

Arsenal will be desperate for their talismanic attacker to return following their dip in fortunes coinciding with his injury. Saka had been excellent prior to his setback, bagging five goals and 10 assists in just 16 league games. He will be pivotal for a Gunners side who continue their Champions League journey with a huge quarter-finals face-off against Real Madrid.

He is probably unlikely to see the field against Chelsea, which will be a massive boost for the Blues. They have hit a tough run of results after a purple patch of results to begin the campaign, highlighted by a run of just two wins in 11 league games from December to February.

Back-to-back wins against Southampton and Leicester City will have boosted Enzo Maresca's side's confidence and they will be keen to pick up more form as we head towards the business end of the campaign.

Enzo Maresca confirms start for under fire 25-year-old Chelsea star against Arsenal

Sanchez will start against Arsenal,

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca stated that Robert Sanchez will start between the sticks for the side against Arsenal. The Spaniard was the preferred choice in their win over Leicester City and is set to hold his position in the starting eleven.

He said (via press conference):

“It will be Robert playing against Arsenal. Since we started, the idea was not to change keepers, but sometimes you have to modify and be flexible with your ideas,” Maresca told reporters on Friday.

“We do this in the game plan, we do this the way we want to attack, the way we want to defend, but also, we need to be flexible on players. I think Robert needed some days off, or at least some rest mentally," he added.

Sanchez has been under flak for his performances this season. The 25-year-old leads the league with five mistakes leading to a goal, with his unreliability proving costly for the side.

He was briefly out of the starting lineup and was replaced by summer signing Filip Jorgensen. However, the Danish shotstopper did not do much to inspire confidence either.

