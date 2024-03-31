Mikel Arteta provides Bukayo Saka fitness update after Arsenal's 0-0 draw against Manchester City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided a reassuring message about the fitness of star attacker Bukayo Saka. Speaking after the Gunners' 0-0 draw against Manchester City on Sunday, March 31, Arteta confirmed that the winger was subbed off only due to fatigue and hasn't suffered an injury.

Saka appeared to limp off the field in the 78th minute as he was replaced by Gabriel Martinelli. Fans were left worried as the 22-year-old was a doubt to start the fixture in the first place amid concerns about his fitness.

Arteta said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“He just went out today with fatigue, nothing serious”.

Expand Tweet

The attacker has been used extensively by Mikel Arteta over the past two seasons. He already has over 3000 minutes of action this season, having featured in 39 games. While he has been an instrumental figure for the Gunners, scoring 16 goals and setting up 13 more, fans have expressed discontent with how seldom he has been provided rest.

Saka could not influence the game much in his 78 minutes of action as Arsenal played out a drab 0-0 draw against Manchester City. It was the hosts who were dominant, enjoying over 70% of possession, but neither side created any clear-cut chances to take the lead.

The result means that Liverpool are now two points clear of Arteta's side on top of the table after their 2-1 win over Brighton earlier on Sunday. City are a point behind the pair.

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal for defensive discipline in 0-0 draw against Manchester City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta claimed that the side's defensive performance against Manchester City was outstanding. The Gunners were effective in thwarting a potent City attack as the game ended 0-0.

Speaking after the game, he said (via press conference):

"It was a thrilling game. A really tough match. I think we competed really well. Defensively we were outstanding. We were really good and created a lot of difficulties high up. They get you in this low block and it’s really hard to get out. It’s three years that they haven’t scored at home. The downside is that we had some situations with the ball."

With the knowledge that the result of the game could have major implications on the title race, it seemed that both teams decided to play the fixture out safely. Manchester City had 73% possession but just one shot on target all game.

The game marked the first time the defending champions have not scored at the Etihad in a Premier League fixture since a 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace in October 2021.