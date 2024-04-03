Mikel Arteta provides Bukayo Saka fitness update as he misses Arsenal's PL clash against Luton Town

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has explained why Bukayo Saka has missed his side's encounter with Luton Town tonight (April 3).

Saka failed to make the Gunners' matchday squad for their clash with the Hatters at the Emirates. The England international trudged off when subbed in a 0-0 draw with title rivals Manchester City last Sunday (March 31).

Arteta suggested that Saka was unable to recover from the issues he felt in that game at the Etihad. The Spanish coach said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

"Bukayo Saka had to come off against City three days ago feeling something and he hasn't been able to do everything that we need to give him the chance to start the game. So we have decided not to play him."

Arsenal will be eager for Saka to be at full fitness for their next two games amid their title race and UEFA Champions League ambitions. They face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex on Saturday (April 6). The Gunners then host Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich three days later in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

Saka, 22, has been outstanding this season, registering 16 goals and 13 assists in 38 games across competitions. He's only missed two of his side's games this season and his availability has been vital.

Arsenal legend Martin Keown thinks the sky is the limit for Bukayo Saka

Martin Keown (right) is a huge admirer of Bukayo Saka.

Bukayo Saka has been Arsenal's protagonist for several years despite still being in his youth. He managed 15 goals and 11 assists in 48 games across competitions last season and was named the PFA Young Player of the Year.

The Hale End Academy graduate has excelled alongside the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus. He's one of the first names on Arteta's teamsheets which is why absences such as tonight come as such a surprise.

Martin Keown gave a glowing verdict of Saka earlier this season and dubbed him and Martinelli as the Gunners' two main players. The former Arsenal defender told talkSPORT:

"He's a top player; there is no doubt about that. (He and Martinelli) are still the two main players, and he's top quality. Let me tell you, he can go right to the top. It's all in front of him. The sky is the limit."

Saka was on the radar of the Gunners' rivals Manchester City before penning a new four-year deal in May 2023. His consistent performances have led to him becoming one of the Premier League's most highly-regarded forwards.

