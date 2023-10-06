Mikel Arteta provides Bukayo Saka injury update ahead of Arsenal's PL fixture against Manchester City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update about Bukayo Saka's availablity for their crunch clash against Manchester City on Sunday, October 8.

Saka picked up a knock during the Gunners' midweek defeat to RC Lens in the Champions League and was subbed off.

However, Arteta has provided a rather positive update in his pre-match press conference. He said:

"Well he (Bukayo Saka) is in contention. Let's see how he progresses from here to Sunday. He had to leave the pitch and that's never good news but let's see how he recovers."

The Spaniard was then asked about what kind of injury the winger had suffered, to which he gave a typical coy reply:

"I leave that for the doctors."

Arteta was also asked what his views are on Saka being selected in the England squad by Gareth Southgate. He said:

"I have spoken to Gareth on several occasions. I have to do my job and give him the news. He needs to make the best decision for the national team. I'm not going to get involved there."

You can watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Arteta delivered some more good news for Arsenal fans as he provided positive updates about Thomas Partey and Leandro Trossard, hinting the pair would be in the squad to face the Cityzens.

The Spaniard has a mammoth task at hand, considering the Gunners have not defeated Manchester City in the Premier League for eight consecutive seasons - their worst run against any opponent in history.

A win would see them leapfrog Pep Guardiola's men into top spot.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka included in England squad for upcoming fixtures

Gareth Southgate has been a big advocate of having Bukayo Saka in his starting XI, or at least the squad.

The manager has called up the Arsenal winger to his squad for the upcoming games against Australia and Italy.

Expand Tweet

While his inclusion is no surprise, two other names have also made the cut, and deservedly so.

West Ham's Jarrod Bowen has been added to the squad for his impressive run of form for the Hammers, while Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins also made the cut for his strong showings so far this season.

Raheem Sterling has been excluded from England's squad for the third International break in succession, raising questions about how he fits with the current group of players.

England will face Australia in a friendly on October 13, before hosting Italy in a Euro Qualifier on October 17.