Mikel Arteta provides Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard injury update ahead of Arsenal's clash against Bayern Munich

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has offered injury updates on the influential duo Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard ahead of their Champions League clash against Bayern Munich on April 17.

The duo have been central to the Gunners campaign this season and updates on their injury situation will be eagerly anticipated by fans and neutrals alike. The north London side face a crunch second-leg tie in the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena.

Odegaard, who currently wears the captain's armband for Arsenal, was taken off in the closing stages of their 2-0 loss to Aston Villa at the weekend. Speaking after the match, the Spanish manager clarified his situation, saying via Football.London:

"He had an issue, that’s why [he was taken off]."

The Arsenal boss further clarified after the match that:

"He was feeling something."

Saka was also seen limping during the loss to Aston Villa over the weekend, and the Arsenal boss commented on his fitness (via Football London) saying:

"Yeah hopefully (they'll be fit). Today we had only less than 48 hours to recover. We have done very little training. We will assess them and see how they are."

Saka has four goals and four assists from eight Champions League appearances this season. Meanwhile, Odegaard has two goals and an assist from the middle of the park. Considering that both players took part in training on Tuesday ahead of the game at the Allianz Arena, the Gunners faithful will hope they can participate.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta urges Gunners to put Aston Villa Loss behind them ahead of Bayern Munich test

Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal to put their disappointing loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League behind them and focus on their tie against Bayern Munich. The Gunners fell to a disappointing 2-0 loss to the Champions League hopefuls in the league, a loss that could cost them the Premier League title.

Arteta is, however, keen to put the loss behind him and his side, telling The Athletic:

“Throw the game away, the one that we played a few days ago. Regardless of that result, it is going to have no impact on what’s going to happen tomorrow. Refocus and start to build the confidence, the trust and understanding the performance that we are going to have to put in tomorrow to beat them and go through in the tie.

“If we make it happen tomorrow and we’re in the semi-final, we’ll be in a really high emotional state with something that we haven’t achieved in 15 years. That’s the opportunity.”

Arsenal will hope they can knock out the Bavarian giants, who look particularly vulnerable this campaign. A return to the final four in the Champions League for the first time in 15 years would show the continued progress of the young team.

