Mikel Arteta provides confirmation on whether Aaron Ramsdale will start for Arsenal against Brentford 

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Aaron Ramsdale will start for Arsenal in their Premier League game against Brentford on Saturday (25 November).

According to GOAL, the arrangement of David Raya's transfer move to Arsenal prevents the Spaniard from playing against Brentford. The Gunners signed him on a season-long loan deal from the Bees this summer.

They paid £3 million in loan fees and are apparently obligated to make the transfer permanent for £30 million at the end of the season. Since Raya is currently playing on loan for the Gunners, he cannot, as per Premier League rules, feature in a game against his parent club.

Arteta has now confirmed Ramsdale will take the 28-year-old's place in goal in comments given during his pre-match press conference (h/t Football.London). The Englishman was the club's main man between the sticks in the last two seasons.

However, Raya has displaced the former Sheffield United goalkeeper from the starting XI since early September. Ramsdale has featured in just seven of his team's 19 games across competitions this season and hasn't played in the league or the UEFA Champions League since September 3.

It hasn't been all smooth sailing for Raya since his move to north London. He has looked shaky at times with the ball at his feet and has conceded a few goals he would have been expected to keep out.

Regardless, the Spaniard seems to be Arteta's first choice between the posts. It will be interesting to see if he is restored to the starting XI on 29 November, when the Gunners host RC Lens in the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta comments on Gabriel Jesus' availability for Arsenal's clash against Brentford

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Gabriel Jesus is available for selection ahead of Arsenal's league clash against Brentford.

Jesus scored a goal and assisted another as his team beat Sevilla 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League group-stage match on 24 October. But he came off late in the second half with a hamstring injury.

Jesus hasn't played for Arsenal since but was called up by Brazil for their 2026 FIFA World Cup CONMEBOL fixtures this month. He played the full 90 minutes in Brazil's 1-0 loss at the Maracana against Argentina on 22 November.

Ahead of the game against Brentford, Arteta confirmed that the 26-year-old is in contention to be named in the matchday squad. He said, via the aforementioned source:

"He [Gabriel Jesus] is available. He played 96 mins in a really competitive match. He had a long flight. I have to see the condition."

Jesus has scored four times and provided an assist in 11 games across competitions for the north London giants this season.