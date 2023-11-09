"This is the reason why they haven’t bought him with permanent transfer" - Arsenal star's agent reveals why club signed player on loan deal

David Raya's agent Jaume Munell has revealed that Financial Fair Play (FFP) issues prevented Arsenal from permanently signing the goalkeeper from Brentford this summer.

When the Gunners were linked with a summer move for Raya, everything pointed towards a permanent transfer. For instance, a report from the Telegraph published on 8 August stated that Arsenal agreed on a deal to sign the £30 million-rated goalkeeper.

However, a few days later, it was announced that the Gunners signed Raya on a £3 million season-long loan deal. The deal apparently contains an obligation to make the transfer permanent in 2024 for a fee of £27 million.

Explaining why the Spanish goalkeeper moved to the Emirates on an initial loan deal, Munell told AFTV (h/t Metro):

"The formula of the deal is a loan with the option to buy, Arsenal had some Financial Fair Play issues and this is the reason why they haven’t bought him [David Raya] with permanent transfer."

Raya, 28, has displaced Aaron Ramsdale as the club's first-choice goalkeeper in recent weeks. He sat on the bench for three consecutive league games after moving to the Emirates but has played in 11 matches across competitions since then.

The Spaniard's ball-playing ability is thought to fit Mikel Arteta's playing style, although the goalkeeper has had his fair share of nervy moments this season.

David Raya's agent thinks Arsenal can go one better in the Premier League this season

Arsenal topped the table for a record 248 days last season. But when it mattered most, they trailed eventual title winners Manchester City by five points at the end of gameweek 38.

Jaume Munell nevertheless believes the north London giants have what it takes to win the title during this campaign. He said, via the aforementioned source:

"Arsenal have a clear identity, and a clear style of play that really works, as you can see by the results. Last year they were close to winning the Premier League, I believe that this year they can win it and try to win the Champions League, it’s tough but they have the quality and the ambition to try to do it."

The Gunners currently sit fourth in the table with 24 points from 11 matches, trailing leaders Manchester City by three points. The Gunners' most recent league game ended in a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United at St. James' Park.

Their next assignment is a home clash against Burnley at the Emirates on Saturday (11 September).