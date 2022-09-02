Mikel Arteta provides fitness update on captain Martin Odegaard, Zinchenko and Ramsdale ahead of Arsenal vs Manchester United

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has offered a fitness update for three of his key players ahead of the team's clash with Manchester United on Sunday, September 4.

The Gunners currently sit top of the Premier League following their perfect start to the season after winning their opening five games. However, injuries appear to be piling up for the Gunners ahead of a grueling schedule for the north London club.

Arteta's men visit Old Trafford next, with Manchester United winning their previous three games to recover from a dismal start.

The Gunners lost 3-2 at the Theater of Dreams last season, their only top-flight defeat against their old rivals in their previous eight encounters.

Manchester United have registered Antony so the forward will be available to make his debut against Arsenal on Sunday, per multiple reports

Ahead of the game, the Spaniard was asked for team news for the clash. He offered positive news regarding club captain Martin Odegaard and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. However, he was concerned about new signing Oleksandr Zinchenko.

In his pre-match press conference, Arteta told reporters (as per Football.London):

"Those two they’ve been assessed (Odegaard & Ramsdale). We will see more tomorrow. Hopefully they’ll be available to train with the team. Unfortunately Alex still hasn’t been able to train with the team yet."

On the Ukrainian left-back, the Arsenal boss later added:

"After missing two games and not being able to train with the team unfortunately that’s the situation that we have."

Kieran Tierney deputized for Zinchenko in their victory over Aston Villa this week, while Odegaard was replaced in the 81st minute of the game. Zinchenko also missed their game against Fulham last weekend.

Oleksandr Zinchenko & Aaron Ramsdale are both in full first-team training this morning. #afc

Arsenal suffered their biggest injury issue in midfield though, with Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny both out for at least a few weeks.

Patrice Evra predicts tight game between Manchester United and Arsenal this weekend

The clash between the two Premier League rivals nearly always delivers an exciting contest, with both sides chasing a top-four place this season.

Ahead of their meeting at Old Trafford this weekend, Manchester United legend Patrice Evra was asked to predict the result of the game. The retired French defender proclaimed the game would finish 1-1, as he explained (via Metro):

"Arsenal are in great form, they are winning ugly games and that’s what is scaring me. To say who is going to be the winner in this one is tough."

He added:

"I want Ten Hag’s side to keep going with that consistency and win in this one will be such a massive boost, but I can’t see Arsenal giving it up that easily. It’s going to be an interesting game and to be honest I can see this one being a draw."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



Arsenal had three bids rejected, last one £25m 40 minutes before the Deadline — then decided not to overpay. Arteta on Douglas Luiz: “We tried… and at the end of the day, we have to bring in the players we feel are right - but we didn’t manage to do it”.Arsenal had three bids rejected, last one £25m 40 minutes before the Deadline — then decided not to overpay. Arteta on Douglas Luiz: “We tried… and at the end of the day, we have to bring in the players we feel are right - but we didn’t manage to do it”. ⚪️🔴 #AFCArsenal had three bids rejected, last one £25m 40 minutes before the Deadline — then decided not to overpay. https://t.co/2Ehnq5cOUj

Edited by Aditya Singh