Mikel Arteta provides injury update on 2 Arsenal stars after convincing 3-1 win against Chelsea

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has provided injury updates on Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba following his team's 3-1 Premier League victory against Chelsea on Tuesday, May 2.

The Gunners reclaimed the top spot in the 2022-23 Premier League table with a confident win at the Emirates Stadium. Martin Odegaard bagged a brace inside the opening 31 minutes before Gabriel Jesus scored his side's third three minutes later. Noni Madueke pulled one back in the 65th minute but ultimately to no avail.

In the 85th minute of the contest, Gabriel was substituted by Rob Holding after the former failed to continue due to a leg problem. Saliba, on the other hand, missed his seventh straight Premier League match for the Gunners.

During a post-match press conference, Arteta was queried whether Gabriel will be fit to face Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Sunday, May 7. He replied:

"I don't know. He had to leave, he wasn't comfortable at all. That's pretty strange from Gabriel because he's a big fighter, but I don't know as of now."

When asked about Saliba's potential return date, Arteta responded:

"I don't know either."

Meanwhile, Arsenal's winter arrival Jakub Kiwior made his first Premier League start against Chelsea. The 23-year-old centre-back helped his side end their four-match winless streak with a fine performance in a right centre-back role.

Arsenal are currently on 78 points from 34 games, two points ahead of Manchester City. However, Pep Guardiola's side is in pole position to lift the Premier League title this season as they have two games in hand.

Mark Schwarzer criticizes Chelsea star following Arsenal defeat

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Chelsea player Mark Schwarzer slammed N'Golo Kante's sub-par outing in the Blues' 3-1 defeat at Arsenal. He said:

"Let's not forget, this was Kante's seventh start of the season. He looked off in terms of his touch. His passing wasn't on it. The effort was there, but this wasn't the Kante we've seen over the years."

Kante, 32, failed to assert his dominance against Mikel Arteta's side in just his fifth Premier League start of the season. Earlier this campaign, he missed a staggering 34 matches across all competitions due to a hamstring injury.

Sharing his thoughts on the Blues' recent run of form, Schwarzer added:

"There are big names in the Chelsea team but they have had a dreadful season. They are low on confidence. Nobody is putting their neck on the line. Nobody is going out there trying to express themselves."

Chelsea, who have splashed over £550 million on 18 new signings this season, are 12th in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with just 39 points from 33 games. They are next set to visit Bournemouth on Saturday, May 6.

Poll : 0 votes