Mikel Arteta provides injury update on 4 Arsenal stars ahead of UCL clash against RC Lens 

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has provided the injury update of Ben White, Fab Vieira, Thomas Partey, Smith Rowe ahead of the UEFA Champions League home clash with Lens on Wednesday (November 29).

The Gunners are atop their Champions League group after four games, leading second-placed PSV Eindhoven (5) by four points. They need to avoid defeat on matchday four to seal their place in the knockouts.

Ahead of his side's upcoming European game with Lens, Arteta provided an update on his injured quartet in a post-game press conference (as per Football London):

"We’ve got a problem with him," the Spaniard said about Vieira. He’s been having some discomfort. We sent him to see a specialist and the advice was to have an operation in his groin. He did that yesterday. We don’t expect him back this side of the winter break. It will take weeks I think."

About White, Arteta hinted that he could be available:

"He (White) trained the day before the Brentford game and was feeling good. I think he’ll be available for this game. That’s very good news for us."

The Spaniard also said that Smith Rowe and Partey could return before January:

"It is a possibility. Emile has already been on the pitch doing some jogging. He’s a quick healer. Thomas the same. We need them to be back at their best."

How Arsenal have fared this season?

Mikel Arteta (left)

Arsenal have had a great start to the season, losing thrice across competitions. One came in the Premier League (3-1 at West Ham United), one in the Champions League (2-1 at Lens), and the other in the EFL Cup (1-0 at Newcastle United).

Arteta's side are in good form, surging to the top of the Premier League with a narrow 1-0 win at Brentford on Saturday. With previous leaders Manchester City pegged back by a late Liverpool equaliser at the Etihad, the Gunners capitalised on the opportunity to move to the summit.

Arsenal have been near impeccable at home this season, winning eight of nine games across competitions. The lone game they dropped points was a 2-2 league draw with Tottenham Hotspur.