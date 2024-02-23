Mikel Arteta provides injury update on 4 first-team Arsenal stars ahead of Newcastle fixture

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that four players are close to returning to action following recovery from their respective injuries.

The Gunners will host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday, February 24. They are currently third in the league standings, five points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand. The Magpies, meanwhile, are eighth.

In a pre-match press conference, Arteta was asked about the fitness of Thomas Partey, who has made just five appearances across competitions this season. The Arsenal boss said (via Football.London):

"Let’s see. We have another session today. He’s been out for many, many months now. We need to really nail the timing of when he has enough in the tank to compete. But I think he’s very close."

Arteta was also asked about the fitness updates on Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko. He answered:

"Tomiyasu still a little bit more. Same with Gabi. He’s done a few things. And Alex [Zinchenko] is not far too."

Jesus has been out of action since the start of February and so has Zinchenko. Meanwhile, Tomiyasu suffered a calf injury in early December and returned to make one appearance for Arsenal later that month but has been injured since.

Mikel Arteta on need for Arsenal to bounce back from Porto defeat

The Gunners lost 1-0 against Porto at the Estadio do Dragao in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Wednesday, February 21. Galeno's 90+4th minute strike gave the Portuguese side an advantage in the two-legged tie.

Ahead of the Newcastle clash, Arteta was asked how important it is for Arsenal to bounce back from the defeat with a win. He replied (via Football.London):

"That’s it. We discussed it. Porto is gone, the things that we did very well, the things that we have to improve. It tells you about the fine margins in the Champions League. We have a huge chance with Gabi in the 91st min. If he scores that we’re 1-0 up and everyone says what a fantastic, mature disciplined performance in the Champions League it was.

"When you lose it in the last second it’s something else. That’s clear. We cannot lose sight of what we’re doing and the importance of the match tomorrow. The full energy and focus is there."

Despite their cup disappointments, Arsenal have been in terrific form in the Premier League. They have won their last five games with an aggregate scoreline of 21-2.