Mikel Arteta provides injury update on Arsenal star Bukayo Saka after his early substitution in loss against Lens

Mikel Arteta provided an injury update on Bukayo Saka after Arsenal's 2-1 UEFA Champions League group-stage loss against RC Lens on Tuesday (3 October).

The England international was substituted in the 34th minute after signaling to the bench that he could not carry on. He was seen holding his left thigh right before he was taken off for Fabio Vieira.

Saka was named in the starting XI against Lens despite suffering an injury scare in the 4-0 win against Bournemouth on 30 September. The decision didn't please some Arsenal fans, who questioned Arteta's decision not to rest him before the league clash against Manchester City on 8 October.

Saka has been the Gunners' talisman this season, scoring five goals and providing four assists in nine games before the encounter against Lens. His influence was felt against the French side too, as he intercepted a stray pass and set up Gabriel Jesus' 14th-minute opener.

Adrien Thomasson's 25th-minute strike, however, leveled the scoreline before Saka was taken off. Elye Wahi then grabbed the winner in the 69th minute, converting Przemyslaw Frankowski's cross in style with a perfectly placed first-time finish.

Asked if the injury to the 22-year-old was serious, Arteta told TNT Sports, via BBC:

"It was an action. It was a backheel and he felt something on this specific action. He was too uncomfortable to continue."

The Spanish tactician shook his head when asked if he had an idea about the nature or severity of Saka's injury.

Arsenal star credits Lens for valiant display, says focus now turns to PL

Declan Rice gave credit to RC Lens for their inspired defensive performance against Arsenal at the Stade-Bollaert Delelis.

The Gunners kept 67% of the ball away from home, recording a far superior xG (1.21) as compared to Lens' 0.66. They also managed double the amount of shots in comparison to the French's side three attempts.

Lens, however, did their best to ensure Arsenal didn't score again. The Gunners missed two big goal-scoring chances and had three of their shots blocked by Lens players.

After the game, Declan Rice, who played the full 90 minutes at No. 6, told the aforementioned source:

"Credit to them [sic.]. They defended very well and some of their centre-backs had some outstanding performances. We're only 10 games or so into the season. We're just warming up and getting into our rhythm. Our focus turns back to the league and it's a massive game on Sunday."

Arsenal's loss against Lens is not in line with the season they are having. They currently sit third in the league table after seven games, trailing leaders Manchester City by just one point. This was also their first loss during this campaign across competitions.