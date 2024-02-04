Mikel Arteta provides update on Bukayo Saka after Arsenal star got injured against Liverpool

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Bukayo Saka, after the winger limped off the pitch during their 3-1 Premier League win over Liverpool on Sunday, February 4. The 22-year-old winger was key to the Gunners snatching all three points as he opened the scoring in the 14th minute.

However, Saka received a knock during the match and had to be replaced by Reiss Nelson in the 79th minute. Thankfully for the Gunners, they scored their third of the night through Leandro Trossard in second-half stoppage-time and put the game to rest.

After the game, Arteta was asked about the injury, but the Spanish tactician was quick to downplay it, telling the press (via Metro):

"He should be fine. He got a kick I think on the ankle or on the back of his foot, but he should be fine."

Bukayo Saka has been a vital player for the Gunners this season, racking up 16 goal contributions (eight goals and eight assists) in 22 Premier League games. His performances in the UEFA Champions League have also been top-notch, with three goals and four assists in five games.

Arsenal fans will be very pleased that the winger's potential injury won't be too much cause for concern, especially as they enter the crunch part of the season.

Arsenal secure 3-1 win over league leaders Liverpool

The Gunners put on a dominant display in front of their home fans on Sunday, securing a 3-1 win against title rivals and league leaders Liverpool at the Emirates. The result has seen Mikel Arteta's men move up into second place, as they now sit just two points behind Jurgen Klopp's side.

Arsenal dominated most of the first half, as Bukayo Saka's early goal set the tone for the match. However, centre-back William Saliba failed to clear his lines and Gabriel Magalhaes scored an unexpected own-goal in first-half stoppage time to draw the scores level.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made changes and tactical tweaks in the second half in a bid to put his side on the front foot and potentially bring about a comeback. However, things did not go in the manager's favor as Arsenal regained their lead after an error from Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker in the 67th minute.

The players' miscommunication left a marauding Gabriel Martinelli in the right place at the right time to latch onto it and score. The Reds pushed on in their quest for an equalizer, but Ibrahima Konate received his marching orders for a foul on Kai Havertz in the 88th minute.

Liverpool's decision to keep attacking with ten men left holes at the back as Arsenal ended up scoring their third goal through Leandro Trossard.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here