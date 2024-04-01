Mikel Arteta provides update on Bukayo Saka after Arsenal star went off during Manchester City draw

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Bukayo Saka after the attacker was forced off in the second half of the Premier League away clash against Manchester City on Sunday, March 31.

Saka started the game at the Etihad that ended in a 0-0 draw. The left-footed attacker, however, had to go off in the 78th minute as Gabriel Martinelli came on in place of him.

Arteta stated that Saka suffered no serious injury and further revealed that the 22-year-old trained only one day ahead of the Manchester City game. He said (via Metro):

"Nothing serious. As you know, he has been out for a few weeks and now with a little problem."

Arteta added:

"He was feeling the fatigue. He only trained one day before the match. He had a big contribution and it was a lot, 90 minutes for him today."

Arsenal vs. City panned out to be a very cagey affair. Neither team managed to properly threaten the opposition's goal.

Saka also had an underwhelming outing against the Cityzens. He completed only 11 passes during the game and had no shots on target.

Saka didn't complete a single dribble either. The attacker won six of his 15 ground duels and often stayed back to help his team's defensive work.

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal vs. Manchester City ending in a draw doesn't change the landscape of the title race

With Arsenal and Manchester City taking points off each other, Liverpool are now the clear-cut league leaders.

The Reds defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 earlier in the afternoon. They now have 67 points from 29 matches, two more than the second-placed Gunners and three ahead of third-placed City.

Arteta, however, claimed that the result at the Etihad hasn't changed anything. He said (via Metro):

"Nothing changes. We wanted to win but we didn't, we know the Liverpool result but we need to just carry on. There's a lot still to play for."

Arteta's side will return to action on Wednesday, April 3 to take on Luton Town in a Premier League away showdown.