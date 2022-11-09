Mikel Arteta reacts to Arsenal star being left out of 2022 FIFA World Cup squad 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given his verdict on centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes being omitted from Brazil's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Gabriel has been a regular feature in Arsenal's scintillating start to the season as the Gunners sit atop the Premier League table after 13 gameweeks. He has scored twice in 18 games across competitions this campaign.

However, the defender was overlooked by Brazil manager Tite for the showpiece event in Qatar. Instead, the Selecao have Thiago Silva, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, and Gleison Bremer as their options in the centre-back position.

Arteta, however, is seemingly at peace with Gabriel's exclusion from the national team once again. Speaking to reporters, the former Manchester City assistant manager said (h/t Metro):

"For Gabi, it’s a disappointment but when you look at the squad that they have and the experience they have in that position, you have to understand that and it’s another challenge for him."

Arteta has also asked the Brazilian not to give up on his World Cup dreams and focus on making the squad for the 2026 edition. He continued:

"He needs to be ready for the next one, he needs to improve and carry on with the good things that he’s been doing."

Gabriel is yet to be capped for the senior side despite being called up numerous times in the recent past. His Arsenal teammates Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have made the cut for this year's World Cup.

Brazil have won the FIFA World Cup a record five times in their history (1950, 1958, 1962, 1994, 2002). They were sent crashing out of the 2018 edition after a 2-1 loss against Belgium in the quarter-finals.

They will begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup journey on 23 November in a group-stage clash against Serbia.

Expert says Arsenal star's exclusion from Brazil's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad not a surprise

South American football expert Tom Vickery also chimed in after Gabriel's exclusion from Brazil's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He told Sky Sports (h/t HITC):

"No, [it’s not a surprise]. In fact, none of them were in the last squad [Gabriel, Martinelli and Jesus]. With Gabriel, he was in the squad for a while, without playing but I think it became clear that the coach didn’t trust him. He didn’t trust him enough."

Official: Arsenal duo Gabriel Martinelli & Gabriel Jesus have been included in the Brazil national team squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, beginning later this month, however, Gabriel Magalhães has been left out of the 26-man squad.

For Gabriel, the immediate focus will now be on the EFL Cup tie against Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday (9 November) at the Emirates. With the Arsenal defender not traveling to Qatar, Arteta will be under no pressure to rest Gabriel against the Seagulls.

