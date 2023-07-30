Mikel Arteta ready to sell highly rated Arsenal star this summer - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly willing to let go of Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer. The midfielder has been linked with a move away to Premier League club Burnley (via HITC).

According to The Mirror's report, the Gunners and Vincent Kompany's men are closing in on a loan deal for the Belgium international. The youngster has seen little game time since arriving at the Emirates from Anderlecht for a reported fee of €17.5 million in 2021 (via transfermarkt).

He managed 12 league starts in his first season of English football while registering two in the following campaign for Arsenal. Given the player's lack of game time, he was sent on loan to Crystal Palace during the second half of last season.

Sambi Lokonga failed to cement his place in the Eagles line-up, starting just six games after making the squad on 17 occasions.

However, former Anderlecht teammate and the current Burnley boss, Kompany, is an admirer of the 23-year-old. Lavishing praise on the youngster, the former Manchester City skipper said (via Metro):

"You know what I like with Sambi and it’s rare in football – what Yaya did have – is he wants the ball no matter what. Team’s not doing well, give the ball to Sambi. Team’s doing well, give the ball to Sambi. He will never hide away from his responsibility."

Sambi Lokonga's move to Burnley seems ideal, given the competition at the Emirates after the inclusion of Declan Rice.

"I like to be a No.8 so I can attack and I can defend" - Arsenal's Sambi Lokonga reveals his favorite position

Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga revealed in an interview his favorite position on the football pitch.

The 23-year-old can play as a defensive midfielder and a number eight. Responding to a question about his favorite position, he said (via Caught Off Side):

“That’s a good question. I like to be a No.8 so I can attack and I can defend,” he said in response to a question about his best position. "More freedom, that’s what I like. But I also like No.6 so it’s difficult!"

“I like both but the most important thing for me is to be on the pitch.”

Having made 39 appearances for the north London outfit, it looks likely that the Belgium international could join Burnley this summer.