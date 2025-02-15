Mikel Arteta responds when asked if Arsenal star will be used as makeshift forward after performance in Leicester win

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has said Mikel Merino could be used as a makeshift striker for the rest of the Premier League season. The Spanish tactician's comments came after the Gunners defeated Leicester City 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, February 15.

In this tie, it was the aforementioned Spanish midfielder who netted twice from inside the box in the final 10 minutes (81' and 87') to secure all three points for his side. Following Merino's impact, Arteta was asked if the player could be the answer to Arsenal's worries up top.

The former Everton star replied in his press conference (via Football London):

"Yeah we're going to have to share that. If a player is not performing, a yellow card or fatigue. We have prepared for those scenarios."

Merino did not start in this fixture, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus out for the rest of the campaign. Belgium international Leandro Trossard was preferred to fill in as the number nine.

However, it was Merino, who proved to be the difference maker after he came in for Raheem Sterling in the 69th minute. Overall, the 28-year-old has played 27 matches across competitions, bagging four goals and an assist this year.

The Spaniard could have to play a key role if Arsenal are to challenge for the Premier League title. At the moment, Arteta and company are placed second in the standings, four points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta responds to question on title race with Liverpool

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will feel his side are still in the Premier League title race following their win over Leicester City.

Following this latest triumph, the former Manchester City assistant coach said (via Football London):

"Yeah and it was for us as well. It was a lot of noise as well to show how much we want it. To believe in the resources and show that we want it."

The Gunners have come close to winning the title in the past couple of seasons but have fallen short of Manchester City on both occasions. Last year, the title was decided on the last day, with the north London outfit eventually finishing two points behind the Cityzens.

In the 2022-23 campaign, Arsenal led the race for 248 days only to finish second yet again and five points adrift of the champions. Up next for the Gunners is a home game against West Ham United on Saturday, February 22.

