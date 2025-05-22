Mikel Arteta responds when asked whether Arsenal or Tottenham had better season after Spurs win Europa League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently responded to a question about who had the better 2024-25 season between his side and Tottenham Hotspur. The Gunners finished second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season, but failed to secure any silverware, extending their wait for a trophy to five years.

On the other hand, Spurs secured their first trophy in 17 years after winning the Europa League final against Manchester United at the San Mames on Wednesday, May 21.

In a recent discussion with Sky Sports, the Gunners boss avoided comparing his side with their cross-town rivals after their latest triumph, saying:

“I don’t like to compare to other teams. I need to analyze my team, that’s my job.”

Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League victory gives them the opportunity to play in the UEFA Champions League next campaign. However, they have had a dismal league season. With one game left to be played, they occupy 17th place in the table.

Arteta and Postecoglou are contracted to their respective clubs until the summer of 2027. Since joining the Gunners in 2019, the Spaniard has averaged 1.95 points per game from 288 games, while Postecoglou has averaged 1.5 points per game from 100 games since taking over at Spurs in 2023.

Roy Keane aims a dig at Arsenal after Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United to claim the Europa League title

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane aimed a dig at Arsenal after their cross-town rivals Tottenham Hotspur won the Europa League. The Lillywhites ended a 17-year wait for silverware thanks to a 42nd-minute goal from Brennan Johnson.

After the game, the Irishman took aim at the Gunners during his punditry gig with CBS, saying (via the Daily Mail):

"Spurs have won more than Arsenal this season. When you think of the clubs out there, Spurs get criticised as much as anyone.

"They certainly were not Spursy. They defended really well, their attacking play wasn't great but it doesn't really matter. For all the critics over the past few years, we've said they've got a lovely stadium but it's all about winning trophies. Now they can get their hands on that trophy tonight and really enjoy it. When the players come back for pre-season they knew they're in the Champions League and the knock-on effect for the club is fantastic."

The win sees Tottenham Hotspur secure a place in the UEFA Champions League despite their poor league finish. Next season, they will be joined by Liverpool, the Gunners, and three other English sides in Europe's showpiece club competition.

