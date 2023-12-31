Mikel Arteta reveals why Arsenal star was left out of squad to face Fulham

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Oleksandr Zinchenko felt something in his calf, so he was ruled out for Arsenal's trip to Fulham on Sunday (December 31). The defender will undergo a scan on Monday before it's decided how long he will be ruled out for.

Speaking to the media before and after the game, Arteta confirmed that Zinchenko was out injured. He added (as per Football London) that there's no timeline on how long he will be on the sidelines:

"We don’t know. He felt something in his calf. We will scan him tomorrow and see how far he’s going to miss games."

Zinchenko has been Arsenal's left-back this season following the injury to Jurrien Timber. The Dutchman has been out due to an ACL injury and is expected back at the business end of the season.

Arsenal lost to Fulham in their final game of 2023

Arsenal lost 2-1 at Fulham in their final Premier League game in 2023. The Gunners took the lead via Bukayo Saka, but goals from Raul Jimenez and Bobby De Cordova-Reid sealed a come-from-behind win for the Cottagers.

Arteta was not happy with the loss:

"Painful and a sad day. That’s how I would sum it up. We had the chance to be top of the table after 20 games with the consistency that we’ve shown.

"We haven’t managed well enough to earn the right to win the game. Three days ago, we lost a game that we deserved to win. Today was a very different story. We weren't good enough."

He added:

"We weren’t good enough in ball possession. We gave too many balls away. We didn't have enough rhythm, enough threat. Defensively, we were second best. We could not control the direct play.

"It was so easy for them to win that first and second ball and have the opportunity to run. Then, we conceded two goals like we did against West Ham, and when you do that in this league, it’s going to be very difficult to win."

The loss means Arsenal remain fourth in the Premier League, just a point ahead of their derby rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester City are level on points but ahead on goal difference while Liverpool are ahead by two points, with both club having a game in hand.