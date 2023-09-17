Mikel Arteta reveals reason for benching Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale for PL fixture against Everton

Mikel Arteta has revealed the reason behind benching Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale in his team's Premier League game against Everton on Sunday (17 September).

David Raya is named in the starting XI for the first time this season since his initial loan move from Brentford this summer. The Gunners paid an initial loan fee of £3 million with an option to make the deal permanent for £27 million next summer.

It is uncommon to see a top team's manager constantly rotating two goalkeepers in the league over the course of the season. Hence, Raya's inclusion could give the impression that Arteta is leaning towards making the Spaniard his No. 1 choice goalkeeper.

But the former Manchester City assistant manager claims that he wants Raya to have some minutes before a busy period of the season. Before the game against Everton, he said (h/t the Express):

"I think I mentioned that we wanted to build a squad with two players with quality in each position, with different characteristics. We've got that now and to maximise that they have to play games.

"We have a lot of games coming up and it's the same with other players that we have rotated, and we will give a lot of game time in the next few games."

Raya, 28, is a balanced goalkeeper who is impressive with the ball at his feet and could give Arteta a different tactical option. Ramsdale, meanwhile, has been Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper since his arrival from Sheffield United in 2021.

In fact, before the game against Everton, Ramsdale hadn't missed a Premier League game since March 2022.

David Raya has already explained why he fits into Arsenal's set-up

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are known for attractive attacking football with a focus on keeping the ball.

David Raya believes he has the technical ability to help his team while in possession and help them play out from the back. In his first interview after joining the club, he told the club's official website (h/t Evening Standard):

"The way the team plays out of the back, being confident and taking possession to the other team is the main thing why I fit into the team. I’m going to try and help as much as possible and we’ll see what happens."

A goalkeeper of Raya's stature, who was a regular starter for Brentford, wouldn't have joined Arsenal if he wasn't promised a fair shot at playing time. He is, after all, one of the main candidates to be Spain's No. 1 between the sticks for the upcoming 2024 UEFA Euros in Germany.

The former Blackburn Rovers shot-stopper is currently behind Unai Simon in La Roja's pecking order.