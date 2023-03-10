Mikel Arteta screamed at two Arsenal players during the draw with Sporting CP

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was briefly upset with Bukayo Saka and Ben White during his side's match against Sporting CP.

The Gunners clashed horns with the Portuguese giants in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 clash on Thursday, March 9. An entertaining contest ended 2-2 at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Towards the end of the match, Sporting won a goal-kick. Right-back White and right-winger Saka, who started the game, looked tired as they hobbled their way back.

According to TBR Football, this drew an angry reaction from Arteta. The Arsenal boss screamed at the duo to get back into position before the hosts could target the space they had left behind. They reacted to those screams by speeding up their steps.

The Boot Room @tbrfootball Mikel Arteta screamed at two Arsenal players last night, he was so angry dlvr.it/SkfgHq Mikel Arteta screamed at two Arsenal players last night, he was so angry dlvr.it/SkfgHq

While they had their moments, White and Saka both endured difficult outings on Thursday as Sporting shut down most of the Gunners' attacks from the right flank.

The former completed 94% of his passes and laid out a key pass, but was also dribbled past twice. White won just one of his five duels as well and completed no crosses or long balls.

Saka, meanwhile, got two shots on target and completed eight of his nine dribbles, while also winning 12 of his 15 ground duels. However, Sporting limited his touches in and around the box.

Arsenal take the lead, then come from behind to secure a draw against Sporting CP in Portugal

Arsenal had to come back from a goal down and did just that to draw 2-2 with Sporting CP in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The Gunners notably took the lead in the 22nd minute, heading home from Fabio Vieira's corner. However, Goncalo Inacio equalized for the Portuguese side 12 minutes later with a close-range header of his own.

Sporting began the second half well and weathered a few attacks from the visitors before taking the lead in the 55th minute. Paulinho tapped home after Matt Turner's good save to keep out Pedro Goncalves.

Mikel Arteta's men came up with a good response and clawed level just seven minutes later. Hidemasa Morito, while attempting to block out Granit Xhaka's pass, ended up putting the ball into the back of his own net.

Arsenal @Arsenal



Back to Emirates Stadium next week Honours even in the first legBack to Emirates Stadium next week Honours even in the first legBack to Emirates Stadium next week 💪 https://t.co/UgXWEv5fua

Arsenal went close on a couple more occasions, but were denied by Sporting goalkeeper Antonio Adan as the game ended level. It sets up an enticing second leg at the Emirates on March 16 with a Europa League quarterfinal spot up for grabs.

Poll : 0 votes