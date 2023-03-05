"Miles apart" - Paul Scholes explains why he was 'so wrong' about Liverpool and Manchester United earlier this season

Paul Scholes has admitted that he was wrong about the credentials of Liverpool and Manchester United earlier this season.

The two giants of English football will lock horns against each other on Sunday (March 5) at Anfield in what promises to be a hugely crucial Premier League clash.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has revealed that he was wrong to consider Liverpool as title challengers this season. The 11-time Premier League-winning midfielder has also claimed that Manchester United were miles apart from their arch rivals last season.

He told Premier League Productions, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“Not a chance (on him expecting Man United to be 10 points clear of Liverpool compared to their defeat at Anfield 12 months ago). Working at the game on the night. The teams were miles apart."

He added:

“I have been a little surprised by Liverpool’s season. I was actually on here thinking Liverpool have a great chance of winning the league this year. I was so wrong."

Anything Liverpool @AnythingLFC_ #LIVMUN Liverpool vs Manchester United is always an explosive encounter Liverpool vs Manchester United is always an explosive encounter 🔥 #LIVMUN https://t.co/Em68WE9o6G

Scholes has also credited Erik ten Hag for transforming Manchester United's fortunes since taking over in the summer.

The former England international has highlighted summer signings Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez as leaders in the dressing room who have been integral behind the turnaround. He added:

“The improvements this new manager (Erik ten Hag) has made have been off-the-scale. Even this season, you think after the first two games ‘God we are in trouble again’."

"But what he has done is bring personalities and characters into the team. You think of Casemiro and Martinez. They are real leaders and they have brought people together.”

Jurgen Klopp's side lost the reverse fixture to Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford earlier this season. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford scored for the Red Devils while Mohamed Salah pegged one back for the Merseysiders.

Erik ten Hag's side will be looking for a win to keep their title challenge alive while Jurgen Klopp's side will be eyeing all three points as they look to secure the fourth spot.

Danny Murphy hails Manchester United and Liverpool stars as the 2 best centre-backs in the Premier League

Former England midfielder Danny Murphy has hailed Manchester United defender Raphael Varane and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk as the two best centre-backs in the Premier League.

Khelraja @khelrajaLive



🗣️ Jurgen Klopp: “Great! United is doing well, I didn't miss them.”



It’s Liverpool Vs Manchester United at Anfield. 🍿



(📸 via Getty Images)



#LIVMUN 🗣️ Erik Ten Hag: “We have beaten them [Liverpool] once this season, but we want to go for two.”🗣️ Jurgen Klopp: “Great! United is doing well, I didn't miss them.”It’s Liverpool Vs Manchester United at Anfield. 🍿(📸 via Getty Images) 🗣️ Erik Ten Hag: “We have beaten them [Liverpool] once this season, but we want to go for two.”🗣️ Jurgen Klopp: “Great! United is doing well, I didn't miss them.”It’s Liverpool Vs Manchester United at Anfield. 🍿(📸 via Getty Images)#LIVMUN https://t.co/mdPEDbB4e8

The former Tottenham Hotspur player has also backed Arsenal's William Saliba to take over from the duo in the future. Murphy told The Daily Mail:

"Reports of Virgil van Dijk’s demise were always greatly exaggerated. He remains the best centre-half in the Premier League alongside Raphael Varane, with William Saliba at Arsenal looking like the next one to take over."

Van Dijk and Varane are both likely to feature for their respective sides in the latest edition of the Northwest Derby on Sunday.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes