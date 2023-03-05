Danny Murphy hails Manchester United and Liverpool stars as the 2 best centre-backs in the Premier League

Former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy has hailed Manchester United defender Raphael Varane and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk as the two best centre-backs in the Premier League.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star has claimed that Virgil van Dijk remains the best defender in the Premier League alongside Raphael Varane

Murphy has also backed Arsenal defender William Saliba to take over from the Manchester United and Liverpool stars in the future.

The former England midfielder has also claimed that Van Dijk has been unfairly criticized this season. Murphy told The Daily Mail:

"Reports of Virgil van Dijk’s demise were always greatly exaggerated. He remains the best centre-half in the Premier League alongside Raphael Varane, with William Saliba at Arsenal looking like the next one to take over."

He added:

"I never got all that stuff about Van Dijk not being the same player after his knee injury. He was great last season when Liverpool had the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League with Manchester City."

"OK, he’s not been at his absolute best this season but he’s set such high standards for himself, nobody is able to play for years without making the occasional mistake."

The former England midfielder has also highlighted the strengths of Van Dijk and why his ideal partner is Ibrahima Konate. He added:

‘"Liverpool have been slightly fortunate to keep four league clean sheets in a row against Everton, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Wolves but they definitely wouldn’t have done so without Van Dijk coming back from a hamstring pull."

"It’s hard for any striker to outjump or outmuscle the Dutchman and I don’t think there is an issue about his speed either. People get mixed up between a defender being outpaced by a striker and getting caught up field on the counter and chasing back. There is a difference."

He added:

"If Van Dijk or any defender is moving one way and the ball is played behind them, the forward is already on the move and away. It’s nothing to do with pace. The winner of a sprint race is usually the one who gets out of the blocks quickest. Van Dijk’s best partner at the back is Ibrahima Konate."

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and Manchester United defender Raphael Varane will lock horns with each other on Sunday in a hugely crucial encounter.

Barcelona star rejected chance to join Liverpool and Manchester United

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo reportedly turned down offers from Liverpool and Manchester United in the summer.

According to SPORT, the Uruguay international was offered a significant pay rise by both Premier League sides.

However, he chose to stay at Barcelona and dreams of becoming the captain of the Blaugrana in the near future.

Araujo's contract talks with Barca stalled for a few months as the Uruguayan defender was looking a bigger contract at the Spotify Camp Nou.

He ultimately decided to renew the offer he did have on the table but his new contract is yet to be registered with the club.

