"Mind-blowing" - Peter Crouch explains why Manchester United star Paul Pogba's interest in Manchester City move is the most baffling decision of the season

Peter Crouch has named Manchester United star Paul Pogba's rumoured move to Manchester City as the most baffling decision of the Premier League season.

Reports in The Times suggest Manchester City were keen on signing Pogba on a free transfer this summer. The Frenchman agreed to personal terms as well but made a U-turn on his decision to avoid backlash from Manchester United fans.

In his season review, Crouch claimed he was stunned to find out about City's interest in Pogba. The former Tottenham striker claimed it was the season's most baffling decision ahead of Burnley sacking Sean Dyche and inevitably getting relegated. He wrote in the Daily Mail:

"Paul Pogba considering going to Manchester City was mind-blowing – and them considering him, too. I don't know how he even gets close to a move to [Manchester] City after his performances for Manchester United over the years. There is also the fear of a backlash element to it all as well. I can understand the uncertainty about switching clubs in the same city – Luis Figo and Sol Campbell are pretty good examples of what can happen with supporters. Pogba is better served heading elsewhere. As an aside, I still think Burnley sacking Sean Dyche was a really bad call for the long-term at Turf Moor."

Manchester United star Paul Pogba to decide his future soon

Paul Pogba's time at Old Trafford is coming to an end as the Frenchman's contract expires in the coming weeks. The midfielder is unwilling to stay with the Red Devils beyond the summer and is looking for another club.

PSG and Juventus are said to be the front runners at the moment, with the Old Lady leading the chase.

The Italian side signed Pogba the last time he left Manchester United, and then sold him back to the Red Devils for a then-record £89 million fee.

PSG have not given up on their chase and still believe they can convince the midfielder to join them this summer. The Ligue 1 side are also looking to bolster their midfield and see the Frenchman as the ideal fit for the star-studded team.

