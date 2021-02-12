Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola comments on the player's future 

Super-agent Mino Raiola revealed on Thursday that he cannot make any more claims regarding Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United.

Mino Raiola and Manchester United have always been at loggerheads, with Sir Alex Ferguson calling the manner in which Raiola took Pogba to Juventus back in 2012 'disrespectful'.

This prompted Raiola to hit back with a controversial comment, while also stating he would no longer bring players to Manchester United. The super-agent said:

“Pogba's problem is Manchester United. It's a club out of touch with reality and without a sporting project. I wouldn't take anyone there, they would ruin even Maradona, Pele, and Maldini. Paul needs a club and a squad, one like Juventus was before.”

Raiola also told the Italian press that Paul Pogba's time at Manchester United was over and the Frenchman would be returning to Juventus. These statements were made on the eve of Manchester United's Champions League fixture against RB Leipzig. Pogba was not included in the starting XI and United ended up losing the game.

The whole issue seemed to have been forgotten until Raiola was quoted by renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on Thursday. The super-agent said he was working on a deal for Pogba between Manchester United and Juventus.

“Paul Pogba to Juventus? I can’t speak about Pogba because people are nervous, they don't sleep at night. I have to work quietly... If I speak, someone gets offended," said Raiola.

The Paul Pogba saga at Manchester United continues

Manchester United v Southampton - Premier League

The reaction to these comments from Manchester United and Juventus fans will be contrasting. This will not sit well with Manchester United fans as they approach the business end of the season. Comments like these could unsettle the player and affect his form.

However, it will be good news for Juventus fans and also head coach Andrea Pirlo. The Turin club are very interested in bringing the Frenchman back to Italy, where he made a name for himself before moving to England in 2016.

Paul Pogba, who is in the final year of his contract at United, has been a very important player for the Red Devils in recent months. However, it remains to be seen where the Frenchman will play his football after the summer window.