"Mino Raiola told him that not even a dog would have inked that deal" - Paul Pogba recounts incredible Manchester United tale involving Sir Alex Ferguson

Paul Pogba recently revealed a tale about his time at Manchester United that involved the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

Pogba came through the academies of United and played for the under-18 and under-21 sides. However, he first made his name for Juventus after joining the Italian club on a free transfer from the Red Devils in 2012.

Pogba has now revealed that he was offered a contract by Sir Alex Ferguson during his first stay at Old Trafford. The Frenchman was only 18 years old back then.

Paul Pogba will miss the World Cup through injury, per multiple sources

However, he and his former agent Mino Raiola didn't like what Ferguson and Manchester United offered him. Speaking at the Golden Boy ceremony, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner said (via Tuttosport):

“He wanted to put me under contract for Manchester United when I was 18. He arrived a little late to the meeting, where we were waiting for him, and immediately asked me if I had signed already.

"Mino Raiola told him that not even a dog would have inked that deal. We stormed off, leaving him stunned. I used to tease my representative about his weight, while he retorted by mocking my hair.”

Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba provided injury update and praised his agent

Paul Pogba is set to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup after he underwent surgery due to a torn meniscus injury.

The former United midfielder said he is nursing the injury well. He also heaped praise on his current agent Rafaela Pimenta:

“I’m better, let’s say that. She’s like a second mother to me, and she helped me a lot during my career and made me become a man who takes on responsibilities. She made me understand many things about football and life. We are like family.”

Pimenta added that Paul Pogba is completely focused on his recovery and is looking forward to taking the field for Juventus. He joined the Old Lady on a free transfer from Manchester United for the second time in his career this summer. Pimenta said:

“Paul is focusing exclusively on rehabbing. He realizes when there are difficulties he needs to overcome, and he’s ready for this challenge. He’s constantly thinking about recuperating and Juventus."

