Minute's silence for Queen Elizabeth booed by Zurich fans during Europa League clash against Arsenal 

FC Zurich fans started booing while maintaining a minute's silence over the demise of Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the second-half of their game against Arsenal on Thursday, September 8.

The Gunners' and Zurich players took to a circle to pay their homage to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II as Her Majesty's black and white image was displayed in the stadium.

Many fans were left shocked by the news as they could only find out about it inside the stadium.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 while being surrounded by the rest of the royal family.

A minute's silence was observed as a sign of mourning before kicking off the second half. However, around the 40-second mark of silence, home fans started booing as they grew impatient.

Players started to leave the circle and take their playing positions on the field as a reaction to the fans growing impatient. The minute of silence was ultimately cut short as players took their positions prematurely.

Arsenal, however, managed to shut down the Zurich fans with their performance on the pitch. Eddie Nketiah bagged a winner in the 62nd minute to secure all the points for the Gunners on the road.

The teams evenly went into half-time poised at 1-1. Marquinhos opened the scoring for the Gunners with a 16th minute goal before Mirlind Kryeziu equalized from the spot in the 44th minute.

Mikel Arteta's men picked up their first win of the Europa League campaign.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta surprised by Bernd Leno's comments

Bernd Leno

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno left Arsenal during the summer transfer window to join Fulham. The German shot-stopper recently stated that his stint in north London came to an end due to politics rather than anything else.

Here's what the German told BILD (via The Daily Mail):

"When I realised that it wasn't about performance or quality, I knew that I had to go. In preparation, I saw that it is not about performance, but only about politics. It was clear to me: I had to get out of here."

Arteta was asked to share his take on Leno's claims. Here's what the Spanish coach had to say (via The Daily Mail):

"I'm really surprised, and I don't know if he's talking about the politics when he was starting every match, or the politics when he wasn't playing. I'm really surprised about it."

