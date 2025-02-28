"Missed out on Estevao for this", "What a useless transfer that was" - Fans react as 20-year-old star leaves Barcelona and joins Brazilian club

Fans have taken to social media to react after Barcelona announced the departure of 20-year-old forward Vitor Roque, who is set to join Brazilian club Palmeiras. The young forward broke into the first team at Cruzeiro in 2021, before joining Athletico Paranaense in 2022. His time with the Brazilian outfit impressed Barca scouts, and the Catalan giants signed him in 2023.

He eventually joined the Blaugrana, making his debut in early 2024. However, despite high hopes and expectations for the young Brazilian, it became clear that Vitor Roque would struggle at Barcelona. He made 16 appearances in the 2023-24 season, scoring just two goals.

By the summer, an exit was on the cards for Roque, and he signed a one-year loan deal to join Real Betis, where he scored seven goals in 33 games. This has not guaranteed him a spot with the Blaugrana, and he has now decided to return to his native Brazil to play for Palmeiras.

Fans on social media have reacted to Barcelona and Roque's decision to part ways with comments like these:

"Missed out on Estevão for this." a fan cried.

"What a useless transfer that was. He was never going to make it," another fan added.

"My question is why did you even bother to buy him from the 1st place. You never gave him a chance. So disappointed 😢😢😢" a third was not happy.

"It wasn't supposed to end like this" a fourth noted.

"Never Forget. Club made an extremely difficult financial effort to bring him 6 months early for Xavi. Who used him only once. Xavi's crimes will be noted down in the same notebook as Bartomeu" a fan was upset.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick displeased with 4-4 draw in Copa del Rey clash

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has shared his displeasure after the Blaugrana ended their clash with Atletico Madrid in a 4-4 draw on February 25. Both sides faced off in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, but neither side could secure the advantage ahead of the second leg.

About the draw, Flick said in his press conference (via Reuters):

"I have warned the players not to concede any chances... We will have to talk a lot in the changing room about the goals we conceded... We have to correct the mistakes.

"The team is very young, there is a lot of room for improvement, but that is no excuse. They scored four goals against us and it's just too much for our standards."

Barcelona will next be in action in a LaLiga match against Real Sociedad at the Olimpic Lluis Companys Stadium on March 2.

