“Missing a little” – De Gea offers cheeky response to Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United forward shares latest workout image 

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea took to Instagram to poke his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal international posted a workout image of himself.

The 37-year-old, who is the most followed individual on Instagram, shared a photograph of himself working out. It was accompanied by a caption that read: "Feeling good," followed by a winking emoji.

De Gea took to the comments section and replied with a tongue-in-cheek "Missing a little gym!" comment.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most dedicated footballers in the world and is a regular fixture in the gym for intense workout sessions. He regularly shares photographs of his well-toned body to his 450 million-plus followers on Instagram.

He also occasionally shares pictures and videos of intimate moments with his family and recently celebrated his son's 12th birthday in a grand ceremony.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is enjoying a well-deserved summer vacation in Majorca after a grueling season that saw him break records at both club and international level.

Cristiano Ronaldo finished the 2021-22 campaign as Manchester United's highest goalscorer in all competitions, scoring 24 goals from 38 matches in all competitions.

Manchester United need more goalscorers next season

Erik ten Hag will need to find alternate sources of goals at Old Trafford

Manchester United woefully underperformed last season, which culminated in a hugely-disappointing sixth-place finish.

Statistically, the 2021-22 campaign was the Red Devils' worst return in the Premier League era and they set numerous unwanted records.

One of the major reasons for the club's underperformance was their struggles in front of goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the club's go-to for goals and despite the Madeira native's ultra competitiveness, there is a limit to how much he can do at 37 years.

Bruno Fernandes was the club's second-highest goalscorer and the only other player to hit double figures for goals in all competitions with 10 goals.

Mason Greenwood, who missed almost half of the season due to legal issues, wrapped up the top three with a paltry six goals.

In essence, only two Manchester United players hit double figures in all competitions last season. For context, Liverpool had five different players, Chelsea had four, while Manchester City had a whopping seven different players score 10 goals or more last term.

Erik ten Hag has a lot of problems to fix at Old Trafford and one of the most pressing issues on his plate will be to find more goalscorers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far