MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani breaks incredible shirt-sales record previously held by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani has smashed a shir-sales record that belonged to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Japanese two-way phenom signed a monstrous 10-year $700 million deal with the LA Dodgers, which was announced earlier this month. It's the biggest reported contract across sports.

Ohtani has also broken Messi's shirt-sales record days after the announcement of his blockbuster deal. As reported by retail giants Fanatics, Ohtani has broken the shirt-sales record of Messi's No. 10 jersey when he arrived at Inter Miami this summer and that of Ronaldo's No. 7 when he returned to Manchester United in 2021.

NFL team Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and baseball team Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper round out the top-five. The absolute number of jersey sales haven't been mentioned by Fanatics, though.

Regarded as a generational baseball player, Ohtani recently created history by winning his second unanimous MVP award in three years while he was with the LA Angels.

Meanwhile, football superstars Messi and Ronaldo are still going strong with club and country. Let's have a look at how they have fared this season:

How Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have fared this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are widely regarded as two of the greatest players to have graced the beautiful game. Despite being on the wrong end of 30, both continue to go strong, scoring over 800 goals for club and country.

Ronaldo has made a sparkling start to the ongoing season with his club side, Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr. In 22 games across competitions, he has notched up 20 goals and 10 assists. That includes league-leading tallies of 16 goals and eight assists in the league, where Al-Nassr are second after 15 games, seven behind leaders Al-Hilal.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi hit the ground running at MLS side Inter Miami, whom he joined this summer on a free transfer. In 14 games across competitions, the 36-year-old bagged 11 goals and five assists. Ten of those goals and four assists came in their victorious Leagues Cup campaign, but the Herons failed to make the MLS postseason.