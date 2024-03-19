MLS Legend makes bold claim on where Lionel Messi and Inter Miami would finish in the Premier League

Former American football player Alexi Lalas has claimed that Lionel Messi's Inter Miami would finish in a mid-table spot if they played in the Premier League.

The Herons are currently in the top spot in the Eastern Conference of the MLS with 10 points in five matches. During a recent Q&A session at X (formerly Twitter), Alexi Lalas stated that the best team in Major League Soccer could only achieve a mid-table finish in the English top flight.

Alexi Lalas was the first American football star to play in the Serie A and was a part of Italian side Calcio Padova between 1994 to 1996. However, he later returned to MLS and played for the likes of New England Revolution and Los Angeles Galaxy for a few seasons.

Last season, Inter Miami finished their campaign in the 14th spot in the Eastern Conference. However, Lionel Messi still managed to guide the Herons to an unforgettable Leagues Cup triumph, last summer.

Moreover, the inclusion of Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez has also added experience to Gerardo Martino's side. The Herons have also secured a place in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where they will face Mexican outfit Monterrey.

Lionel Messi set to miss Argentina's upcoming friendly games

Former Barcelona forward Lionel Messi will miss Argentina's upcoming friendly fixtures against El Salvador and Costa Rica. As per GOAL, Messi suffered a hamstring injury during the Herons' match against Nashville.

A statement from La Albiceleste read:

"The captain of Argentina Lionel Messi will not be able to be in the squad for the friendlies in the USA due to a minor injury to the hamstring of his right leg suffered in his team's Inter Miami's match against Nashville SC."

Moreover, the Argentine playmaker will continue his rehabilitation in South Beach. However, the eight-time Ballon d'or winner is expected to make his return against Monterrey in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Tuesday, April 2.

The Argentine playmaker also missed Inter Miami's last two Major League Soccer games against the likes of Montreal and DC United. This season, Messi has made five appearances for the Herons across all competitions, bagging five goals and two assists.