MLS planning 'unique offer' to sign PSG superstar Lionel Messi amid rumors of Barcelona return: Reports

Major League Soccer (MLS) are reportedly preparing a unique contract offer for Lionel Messi as his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) spell approaches its end. The former Barcelona superstar's contract with PSG expires this summer and there has been widespread interest in getting him on board.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a Messi return but recent reports from SPORT claim that the Blaugrana are yet to table a concrete offer for the Argentine. The report adds that PSG are the only side who have approached the player with an offer while MLS are preparing a unique offer.

The salary cap in effect in the MLS prevents any club from handling all of Messi's wages. That is why they are devising a new approach to lure him to the United States. In a recent meeting, it was decided that all MLS clubs will handle the player's salary together if he decides to move to the league.

The offer will allow Messi to decide which club he wants to represent, while every other will pay part of his wages. So far, Inter Miami have been linked with the player.

The MLS are said to be eager to massively improve their tournament profile with the 2026 World Cup fast approaching, which will be played in North America. Signing Messi would be a big step in that direction.

Barcelona boss Xavi leaves door open for former teammate Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi left Barcelona unceremoniously after his contract wasn't renewed and he joined PSG on a free deal in the 2020 summer transfer window. He signed a two-year contract with the Parisians, which is now close to expiry.

While the aforementioned report claims that the Blaugrana are yet to table an offer, the club's manager Xavi has left the door open for a possible Messi return.

"I've already said that this is his home and the doors are open to him, he's a friend, we're in constant contact," the Spaniard said in a press conference in February this year.

"It will depend on him, on what he wants to do in his future. This is his home, there is no doubt. The best footballer in history would always fit in," he added.

