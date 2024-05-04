MLS star Aaron Boupendza suffers broken jaw after bar altercation with local professional boxer

MLS star Aaron Boupendza, who plays for FC Cincinnati, suffered a broken jaw after he got into an altercation with local professional boxer Quashawn Toler.

As per The Athletic, the incident took place earlier this week. A police report was also filed about it.

Aaron Boupendza underwent surgery for his broken jaw. He is set to miss almost two months of action because of the injury. FC Cincinnati are currently in the second spot in the Eastern Conference of the MLS with 18 points from 10 games (won five, lost two, drew three). They are three points behind Lionel Messi's Inter Miami with a game in hand. Next up, they will face Orlando City on Saturday, May 4.

Meanwhile, as per the aforementioned report, boxer Quashawn Toler has a professional record of 17-2, with 12 wins coming from knockouts.

Real Madrid defender to join MLS in the upcoming summer transfer window: Reports

Real Madrid veteran Nacho Fernandez is reportedly set to leave Los Blancos at the end of the summer to play in the MLS, as per Spanish publication MARCA.

Nacho Fernandez's contract with the La Liga giants will expire at the end of June this year. As per the report, the Spaniard came close to leaving Real Madrid last season as well. However, he changed his mind at the last moment and decided to stay at Santiago Bernabeu.

Fernandez played a crucial role in Carlo Ancelotti's plans this season after the likes of David Alaba (cruciate ligament tear) and Eder Militao (cruciate ligament tear and fitness issues) suffered injuries. Moreover, following Karim Benzema's departure to the Saudi Pro League last year, Nacho Fernandez became the captain of the side.

This season, the Spaniard has made 38 appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions. However, the 34-year-old could leave the La Liga giants this summer to join MLS.