"Mo hasn't impressed me more than others" - Liverpool legend names 2 Reds stars who could win Player of the Year award ahead of Mohamed Salah

Former Liverpool player John Barnes believes Reds talisman Mohamed Salah isn’t a shoo-in for the Player of the Year award in the Premier League this season. Barnes believes that two other Reds stars, Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk, have made stronger cases for the award due to their consistency and overall impact on the team.

In a recent discussion, Barnes emphasized the importance of performances towards the latter stages of the season when determining individual accolades.

He also pointed out that historical trends show that players who perform exceptionally between March and May often receive more recognition, even if their form earlier in the campaign was inconsistent.

Barnes told PokerScout (via GOAL):

"It really depends on what happens between now and the end of the season. I know players who have won the player of the season, because they've done well between March and May. They may not have done well before, but of course, that's what we remember; that’s the freshest information.

"When the end of the season comes, we think about who's done well and who's doing well? Rather than thinking, well they did really well up until January, but then of course between March and May they didn't, so it really depends on what happens between now and the end of the season."

He added:

"From Liverpool you have to look at the last two or three matches and Salah hasn't done much and if he continues to do that maybe he won't win it. It’s hard to look beyond Liverpool players when thinking about the contenders because they’ve been the best team in the league and the most consistent team.

"Mo hasn't impressed me more than others. Szoboszlai has impressed me. Virgil has been really good. It has been a really good team performance. From the end of the season, it really depends on who has done well. The whole Liverpool team has been fantastic. I'd give Virgil more of a chance to be named player of the season because of what he's actually done. Up until this point, he's been our most consistent performer."

While Liverpool have generally performed well as a team this season, the plaudits have mostly gone to Mohamed Salah’s goal-scoring prowess. The Egyptian is currently leading the goalscoring and assists charts in the Premier League this term.

''It’s not an easy situation'' – Egypt boss rallies behind Mohamed Salah amid Liverpool contract uncertainty

Egypt national team head coach Hossam Hassan has affirmed his unwavering support for Mohamed Salah, regardless of the Liverpool star's decision regarding his long-term future.

Salah is set to enter the final three months of his contract at Anfield. His contract will expire this summer and he has yet to sign a contract extension.

Amid the uncertain future, Mohamed Salah has been linked to the Middle East and other clubs in Europe. However, Hassan says he will stand by his player in any decision he takes.

The Egypt gaffer said (via Liverpool Echo):

“I will be the first to support and stand by Salah in any decision he makes [on his future]. I know it’s not an easy situation, but he is a great player who will handle it well. I wish him success wherever he goes - he is Egypt’s finest ambassador.”

He added:

“It’s time for Salah to lift the Africa Cup of Nations - he deserves it. The competition is tough, but Egypt is capable of winning the title. Mo is a great player who fully deserves his status. Having him with us is fantastic. Everyone in the national team, led by Salah, is giving their all to fulfill the dreams of the Egyptian people, who count on their stars to win the title and qualify for the World Cup.

“Of course, he (Omar Marmoush) and Mo Salah will face significant challenges in the Africa Cup of Nations due to the pressure, but they have become more experienced and skilled in handling these pressures.”

