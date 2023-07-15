Model-turned-referee Claudia Romani welcomes Lionel Messi to Inter Miami with bikini photoshoot

Claudia Romani, who swapped her modelling career to serve as a referee, recently heralded Lionel Messi's imminent transfer to Inter Miami through a stylish bikini photoshoot. According to Daily Star, she notably made the dramatic career pivot in 2014, trading Playboy, GQ, and Cosmopolitan covers for the football pitch.

Even though her days are now occupied with enforcing the rules of the beautiful game, she has maintained a strong online presence, boasting an Instagram following of 1.3 million. Her recent photoshoot was fuelled by the anticipated arrival of Lionel Messi to the shores of Miami.

The Argentinian wizard is on the brink of being officially introduced as part of David Beckham's franchise, and his presence has already been felt around town. Murals of the legendary forward have been painted, while there have been sightings of him filling his shopping cart with cereals at a local store.

Romani, with a discernible soft spot for the World Cup champion, celebrated his impending arrival in style. She graced her Instagram profile with photos of herself sporting an Inter Miami jersey and towel over her bikini.

She even sported a smart Inter Miami top with nothing more than a skimpy pair of bottoms. The excited referee captioned the post with:

“So happy for great soccer heading this way."

Although her endorsement of Messi's new squad might have earned her some fresh followers, it raises questions about her ability to impartially officiate matches involving the star. However, such questions remain largely hypothetical as Romani's qualifications primarily pertain to Serie A and Serie B in Italy.

She has previously been accused of showing a soft corner for teams she loves. This was notably the case when she shared a risqué photo of herself donning an AC Milan jersey.

Lionel Messi has unfollowed PSG on Instagram, now follows just four clubs

Lionel Messi is a follower of just four football clubs on Instagram, and his former club Paris Saint-Germain doesn't make the cut. Additionally, the Argentine legend is yet to show his virtual support for his new employers, Inter Miami, despite being a notable social media presence.

With a massive following of 478 million, Messi commands one of the largest fan bases on the platform. His iconic post, holding the World Cup trophy last December, shattered records, becoming the most-liked post on the platform.

george @StokeyyG2 Messi has now unfollowed PSG and now only follows 4 football clubs being…

His Instagram, which follows just 280 accounts, recently sparked curiosity when observant fans noticed the absence of PSG. Notably, the club and Messi parted ways on a free transfer post his contract expiry this summer.

Lionel Messi's relationship with PSG's fan base was far from smooth sailing. On more than one occasion, the forward was subjected to boos and jeers from the stands. This reached new heights when he made his return after serving a suspension for an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia.

Yet, the superstar's Instagram following still boasts of the presence of his most beloved club - Barcelona, which made desperate attempts to re-sign him.

Further raising eyebrows are the two Premier League titans - Manchester City and Chelsea, which are on Messi's follow list. He also follows his boyhood club, Newell's Old Boys.