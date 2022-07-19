"Very ungrateful" - Model and TV presenter Vanessa Huppenkothen slams Barcelona's new signing Robert Lewandowski

Over the weekend, Robert Lewandowski made his long-anticipated move to Barcelona, having spent the bulk of his career at Bayern Munich. The move was announced to much excitement, especially by those connected to the Catalan outfit, as the Polish marksman is a guaranteed goalscorer.

Vanessa Huppenkothen @vanehupp El Bayern dió todo por el… aveces somos muy mal agradecidos El Bayern dió todo por el… aveces somos muy mal agradecidos https://t.co/VbE9C7eQC3

However, TV presenter and model Vanessa Huppenkothen was far from pleased with the deal to take the prolific Poland international to Catalonia. The ESPN presenter is of the belief that Lewandowski showed ingratitude to the Bavarian club in how he orchestrated his move away from Germany.

Sharing her unhappiness in a series of tweets, Huppenkothen tweeted out to her 2.3 million followers:

"Bayern gave everything for him... sometimes we are very ungrateful."

"Nobody is essential! NOBODY, if you want to go, go!"

Vanessa Huppenkothen @vanehupp Nadie es indispensable! NADIE, si te quieres ir, vete! Nadie es indispensable! NADIE, si te quieres ir, vete!

Huppenkothen’s father once played professionally in Germany and is no doubt the origin of her passion for the game. She has worked as a sports journalist since 2008 and is considered one of the most trusted voices in the medium.

While she might not be pleased with the Polish goal machine’s exit from the German game, there is very little for Bayern to complain about. Lewandowski signed on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund eight years ago and has left for a fee of about £42 million after winning every trophy available since his arrival.

While Lewandowski's exit is a big loss, the Bavarians remain in a strong position with a host of magnificent options at their disposal. Bayern will hope they can win an unprecedented 11th straight Bundesliga crown without the Polish striker. Huppenkothen will have to make do with seeing the star in Barcelona colors next season.

Barcelona could play Robert Lewandowski against Inter Miami on July 20: Report

The star is yet to don the Blaugrana jersey, but it might happen sooner rather than later, according to AS journalist Javi Miguel. The star's signing has been announced by the club, but he is yet to make an appearance on the pitch for manager Xavi Hernandez.

However, if the report is to be believed, the Polish marksman is prepared to debut for Barca, and he could do so on Tuesday (July 19) when they play MLS side Inter Miami. He reportedly passed medical tests and trained with the squad after starting the pre-season at Bayern Munich. This will mean that Lewandowski is fit enough to get into the starting lineup for Barca.

Fans and Blaugranes will certainly be excited to see him shine and hopefully score on his debut for the Spanish giants.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far