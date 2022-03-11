"Modric put him in his pocket" - Jerome Rothen blasts PSG's Lionel Messi for poor performance against Real Madrid

PSG were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League after suffering a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the second leg of their Round of 16 fixture on Tuesday. The Ligue 1 giants squandered a 2-0 aggregate lead to lose the tie 3-2.

Following the setback, former Paris Saint-Germain winger Jerome Rothen ripped into Lionel Messi for his performance during the game.

The Frenchman accused the former Barcelona maestro of walking on the pitch. He also pointed out how Luka Modric was able to get the better of him during the encounter.

He said on Rothen s’enflamme:

"I’m ashamed to talk about Messi like that, but it’s the reality! Yesterday he walked on the pitch. He made efforts from 10 meters! Modric put it in his pocket!"

Things continue to get more complicated for Lionel Messi following his switch to the Parc des Princes last summer. The Argentine has been a mere shadow of himself since landing in Paris, recording just seven goals so far in 25 games across all competitions.

After another mediocre outing from Messi at the Santiago Bernabeu, Rothen couldn't hide his frustration with the player's poor form.

He continued:

"The other – it annoys me so much to mention his name – he lost all his balls! Since he’s been there, it’s been a mess!"

"He has played less than 50% of PSG matches, and when he’s here, we’re going to find excuses for him by saying that he was coming back from an injury? No, there’s no time; it was last night that you had to be there."

What's next for Lionel Messi and PSG?

The attacker struggled to make an impact against Real Madrid

With their European campaign having come to a halt, Lionel Messi and PSG will only have the Ligue 1 title to fight for in the last few weeks of the season. They currently lead the race for the league crown, with 62 points in 27 games, 13 points above second-placed Nice.

Meanwhile, there are rumors doing the rounds suggesting Messi could leave the Parc des Princes in favor of a Barcelona return at the end of the term.

It remains to be seen how things will pan out in the summer.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh