  • Mohamed Salah breaks record for most FPL points in a season; Erling Haaland still behind Cristiano Ronaldo and 2 others in list

By Abel Yisa
Modified Mar 10, 2025 07:02 GMT
Mohamed Salah breaks Fantasy Premier League record held by him
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool has broken the record which was previously held by him in the Fantasy Premier League this season. Salah who commands a market value of £13.8 million has registered 306 points, which is the most by a player since the introduction of the FPL.

After scoring two remarkable goals in Liverpool's 3-1 Premier League win over Southampton last weekend, the Egyptian earned 12 points. However, he gained an additional three points on bonuses, making his total points for Gameweek 28 to be 15 points.

This impressive run made the Egyptian break his 2017/18 record of 303 fantasy points in a single season. With 10 games to go, Salah has already registered 306 points in the FPL this season. While he has broken his own record, the Egyptian could further raise the bar, given his remarkable performance this season.

In the 2024-25 Premier League campaign, the right-winger has scored 27 goals, which is the most by a player in the league this season. He has likewise delivered 17 assists in 29 games, the most by a Premier League player this season.

Given his sublime performance in attack, he remains a key player for Liverpool as they are close to clinching the league title ahead of Arsenal this season. Meanwhile, Erling Haaland of Manchester City is the only active Premier League in the top 10 list.

Haaland registered 272 points in the 2022-23 season, and he's ranked sixth in the top 10 standings. The Norwegian has only gathered 164 FPL points this season amid City's inconsistency. Former Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo is ranked fifth, having registered 283 points in the 2007-08 season.

How many goals has Mohammed Salah scored in the Premier League for Liverpool?

Liverpool FC v Southampton FC - Premier League - Source: Getty
Arguably one of the best right-wingers to feature for Liverpool, Salah is an excellent attacker. Best known for his speed in attack and ability to score and create, the Egyptian would go down as a Liverpool legend.

In 390 games for the Reds, Salah has scored 243 goals and delivered 110 assists. Among the Red's all-time top-scorers, the Egyptian forward is ranked third. Roger Hunt is ranked second with 274 goals, and Ian Rush is ranked first with 339 goals.

The Egyptian remains a key player for Liverpool as they look to win the Premier League, UCL, and the EFL Carabao Cup this season.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
