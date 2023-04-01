Mohamed Salah could emulate Liverpool legend with goal against Manchester City

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will emulate club legend Ian Rush if he scores against Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday (April 1).

The two English giants will lock horns for the fourth time this season as the Reds aim to derail City's title charge. The Sky Blues are eight points behind leaders Arsenal, with a game in hand, but a defeat to the Reds will all but end their hopes of a third straight top-flight crown.

Salah will also be chasing a personal milestone in the game. The Egyptian ace has struck in three previous meetings with City this season and could make it fourth this weekend.

If he does so, he will become the first Liverpool player to score in four games against the same opponent in a single campaign since Rush did so against Everton in the 1986-87 season.

The Welshman scored nine goals against the Toffees in the Merseyside derby across four competitions - FA Community Shield, Screen Sports Super Cup, League Cup and League Division One.

Salah has similarly tormented City this season. He first scored against them in the Community Shield in August and then in the 1-0 win in the Premier League two months later. In December, when the sides met again in the Carabao Cup, the reigning English champions got their revenge with a 3-2 win but failed to keep Salah out.

The 30-year-old has seen another prolific campaign for Liverpool, scoring 22 times in 39 games. He will relish the prospect of taking on one of his favourite opponents in the country.

Liverpool could end City's title hopes

Liverpool have lost two Premier League title races to Manchester City by a point recently and could avenge that with a win on Saturday.

With ten games remaining, City need a win to claw back their deficit to Arsenal to five points ahead of a potential title decider against Mikel Arteta and Co. at the Etihad on April 26.

The Gunners, meanwhile. recovered from their mid-season slump, winning their last six top-flight games, as they eye their first league title since 2004.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes