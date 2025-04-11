Mohamed Salah explains why he signed new Liverpool contract as Reds officially confirm deal for superstar

Liverpool have confirmed that Mohamed Salah has signed a new deal at Anfield. The Egyptian explained that he decided to stay as he believes that they can challenge for trophies together.

Salah has ended the speculation around his future by signing a new deal at Liverpool. The Reds have not confirmed the length of the new contract and simply stated that it would keep their star forward at the club beyond the end of the season.

The former Chelsea man has been at the club for eight seasons and has been their star player in the starting XI. Explaining his decision to sign a new deal at Anfield, Salah told the club's official website:

“Of course I’m very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football. It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career. I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”

Salah has won the Premier League title once in his eight years at Liverpool, while also winning the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, FIFA World Cup and UEFA Super Cup once each. He has two League Cup medals and two runners-up medals from the Champions League losses to Real Madrid in 2017/18 and 2021/22.

Arne Slot urged Mohamed Salah to stay at Liverpool

Arne Slot spoke to the media about Mohamed Salah's contract at Liverpool and urged his star forward to stay. He admitted that the contract talks were with the club and there was a good chance it was being dragged out because of the wages.

He said via Yahoo:

“Mo has had some outstanding seasons at Liverpool and we hope he can continue that for some period of time but to do that he has to extend his contract, of course. You can look at it in both ways. You can say the better he does, the more expensive he might become and if he did really worse we would have second thoughts to extend his contract. For everyone it is the best that he brings in the performances he does now, maybe only for the one who has to pay him it is not the best.

Mohamed Salah has played 394 matches for Liverpool and has scored 243 times. He also has 111 assists to his name – more than the combined total of all other clubs he has played for.

