Mohamed Salah ‘honored’ by interest and requests European giants to contact him after World Cup qualifiers amid Liverpool contract standoff - Reports

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is set to receive offers from multiple European clubs in light of his contract situation at Anfield. The Egyptian's contract expires in 2023 and has rejected the most recent renewal offer made by the club.

This has seen various big clubs take an interest in trying to bring the winger to their clubs this summer. One of these clubs is Italian giants Juventus. According to Gazetta Dello Sport, the Serie A club are preparing a big offer for the Egyptian winger.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Dybala



Juventus position is now clear after meeting with Dybala’s agent today morning. There’s NO agreement between Juventus and Paulo Dybala. He will not sign a new deal at current conditions, while his contract runs out in June - he’s set to leave as free agent @SkySport Juventus position is now clear after meeting with Dybala’s agent today morning. There’s NO agreement between Juventus and Paulo Dybala. He will not sign a new deal at current conditions, while his contract runs out in June - he’s set to leave as free agent @SkySport 🚨🇦🇷 #DybalaJuventus position is now clear after meeting with Dybala’s agent today morning. https://t.co/Ubmg0uH7RQ

Meanwhile, journalist Luca Momblano (via Caciomercato) revealed that Salah is "honored" by these offers. However, he will focus on these after the World Cup Qualifiers with Egypt.

Momblano said:

"He did not reject Juve, the prosecutor did not reject them, on the contrary. He asked, I think he also did it with the other clubs that have the player's discontent in their hands, to update him after qualifying for the World Cup. At Juventus he said he was very very honored by the call."

Juventus are monitoring the Liverpool forward as a replacement for Paulo Dybala. The Argentine's contract with the Old Lady expires this summer and he is set to leave the club after seven years. As per Momblano, Federico Bernardeschi is also set to leave Juve this summer. The journalist said:

"Bernardeschi is with a foot and a half out of Juventus. The renewal offer of the company is really on the downside."

It will be interesting to see whether the Reds let Salah go this summer or not. He has been in sensational form, scoring 28 goals and making 10 assists in 36 appearances in all competitions so far this season. He is leading the charge for Liverpool's potential quadruple this season.

Liverpool forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane set to clash again in national colors

Earlier this year, Sadio Mane-led Senegal won the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, beating Mohamed Salah's Egypt in the final on penalties.

The Egyptian squad could look to get their revenge in the upcoming 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. The two teams are set to clash in a two-legged tie in the Qualifiers. The winner of the tie will make their way into the Qatar World Cup.

CAF @CAF_Online Egypt Senegal

🏟️ Cairo International Stadium

First leg, third round of the

March 25

19:30 GMT



Who will reign in the end: the Pharoahs or the Lions of Teranga?🧐



#WorldCup | @EFA | @Fsfofficielle EgyptSenegal🏟️ Cairo International StadiumFirst leg, third round of the #WCQ March 2519:30 GMTWho will reign in the end: the Pharoahs or the Lions of Teranga?🧐 🇪🇬 Egypt 🆚 Senegal 🇸🇳🏟️ Cairo International Stadium🏆 First leg, third round of the #WCQ 📅 March 25🕓 19:30 GMTWho will reign in the end: the Pharoahs or the Lions of Teranga?🧐#WorldCup | @EFA | @Fsfofficielle https://t.co/kuLr1w6Ymu

The first leg will take place on Friday, 25 March, while the second leg is scheduled for Tuesday, 29 March.

Both Liverpool forwards will hope to take their respective national sides to the World Cup scheduled at the end of the year.

Edited by Parimal