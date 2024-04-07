Mohamed Salah in line to break 2 record if he scores for Liverpool against Manchester United

Liverpool's match against Manchester United might be history in the making for Mohamed Salah, as he could shatter two important records if he scores a goal.

With just two losses in their previous 12 meetings, Salah has been a vital player in the Reds' recent victories against the Red Devils. One of his best-ever games against them includes an outstanding 7-0 win over their eternal rivals at Anfield, where the Egyptian maestro scored a brace.

When they face Manchester United again, Salah could become the first opposition player to score goals in four straight Premier League games at Old Trafford. He could also become the highest-scoring opponent in Premier League games held at Old Trafford, where he has scored five times in three games.

Mohamed Salah has now scored 208 goals for Liverpool, having already racked up 22 goals across all competitions this season. His steady and consistent goalscoring form has been essential to their presence as one of the best teams in England, and it could see them win the Premier League this season.

Salah has already stressed the importance of the game in an interview with Sky Sports, where he revealed (via Times Now News):

"This game is huge because we know how much they want to win the game, and how much they want to stop us from winning the league, so we know it's a really, really big game."

He further pushed his team to keep winning games, adding:

"If you drop points, then you have to rely on other teams to lose points as well. I don't want to have that. I just want us to win our games and see what happens next."

Liverpool and Manchester United prepare for a crucial Premier League showdown

The mood for these two dominant football teams couldn't be more different as they prepare for their next Premier League match at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester United are attempting to recover from their most embarrassing loss of the season, a 4-3 setback to Chelsea, as they squandered their 3-2 lead within mere minutes. Their prospects of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season have been significantly harmed by this loss.

Liverpool, on the other hand, view winning the Premier League as their first objective and will sit at the top of the table if they win their match against United. Their confidence has increased after their recent victory over Sheffield United, but they will be cautious after their recent FA Cup loss to the Red Devils.

