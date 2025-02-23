Mohamed Salah makes Premier League history as he scores goal and provides assist in Liverpool's win over Man City

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has made Premier League history after scoring a goal and providing an assist in their 2-0 win over Manchester City. Both English giants faced off at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (February 23), where the Reds left victorious, with all three points in the bag.

This marks the first time Pep Guardiola has lost a home game to Liverpool in his nearly 10-year stint in Manchester. Amidst the Cityzens' troubling form and the Reds' potential run to the Premier League title this season, that wasn't the only record broken.

Mohamed Salah has added his name to the league's annals. The Liverpool winger has now racked up 40 direct goal contributions this season, having scored 25 goals and provided 15 assists. Notably, he also racked up 42 goal contributions (32 goals and 10 assists) back in the 2017-18 season,

Mohamed Salah has become the first player in Premier League history to be involved in over 40 goals across two different campaigns. It is worth noting that he has hit the 40-goal contribution mark in February. With Liverpool set to play another 11 Premier League games, he could potentially make history if he continues in this run of form.

Arne Slot has played down talk of Liverpool winning the Premier League after Mohamed Salah masterclass

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has played down conversations around Liverpool potentially winning the Premier League title. This came after Mohamed Salah outclassed Manchester City's defense at the Etihad Stadium, handing the Reds an 11-point gap at the top of the Premier League table.

After the 2-0 win, Arne Slot warned (via ESPN):

"The fans can sing whatever they want, but we know how hard we have to play for every single win. So I don't believe that [the title is won]. It's so hard to judge the league table before every game has been played.

"If you play against City at the Etihad and win, it is always a big win, but three days ago we had a draw at Aston Villa and people told me we weren't in a good place. Then three days later we win and it changes again."

He finished:

"We know how hard it was to beat Wolves last week and we have Newcastle next after a 3-3 draw at Newcastle, so every game is difficult. In any other league, this lead would be comfortable, but not this one. Even the [FA Cup] game at Plymouth showed us that."

On the day, Mohamed Salah opened the scoring for the Reds in the 14th minute. He also assisted Dominik Szoboszlai, who doubled their lead in the 37th minute. The ball entered the net a third time through Curtis Jones, but it was canceled for offside.

