Mohamed Salah picks his favorite teammate to play with at Liverpool

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has named Roberto Firmino as his favorite teammate to play with at Anfield.

Speaking to Vodafone Egypt, as quoted by HITC Sport, the 29-year-old picked the Brazilian forward ahead of the likes of Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz and Thiago Alcantara.

Salah and Firmino have become key members of Jurgen Klopp's now iconic front three, alongside Mane. They won the 2019 Champions League before ending Liverpool's 30-year Premier League drought a year later.

Salah responds: “Firmino”

The attacking duo have shared the pitch 210 times together since the Egyptian joined Anfield in 2017. The pair have averaged an incredible average of 2.11 points per game, and have also won the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Club World Cup.

Firmino has found first-team opportunities harder to come by this term, having made 33 appearances, while starting just 27% of their Premier League games. The 30-year-old is known for his unselfish style of play, but is out of contract at the Merseyside club next summer.

Salah's contract also expires at the same time, with the Reds seemingly desperate to extend the Egyptian international's stay. He has scored 30 goals and provided 16 assists in his 49 appearances across the campaign.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provides fitness update on Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk

Having previously been well clear in the race for the Premier League's golden boot, Salah's goals have dried up to the extent that Tottenham forward Son Heung-Min is now only one strike behind him.

The Reds winger was left out of their victory over Southampton after he limped off during his side's FA Cup victory over Chelsea on Saturday, May 14.

With the upcoming Champions League final in mind, Klopp has admitted that he won't be taking any risks with Salah or Virgil van Dijk's fitness.

The German boss told a press conference (as per The Metro):

"It looks good, the boys make steps. We will see."

"My preferred solution would be they all could play at the weekend for rhythm reasons, stuff like this, or at least could be on the bench and then we can bring them on or not."

He added:

"Mo doesn’t want to take any risks, no doubt about that but it looks good."

