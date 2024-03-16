Mohamed Salah ready to reject Saudi Pro League move and stay at Liverpool on two conditions - Reports

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is reportedly ready to turn down a mega-money move to Saudi Arabia and commit his future to the Reds on two conditions. As reported by Sport Witness, the Egyptian King will be happy to stay at Anfield despite the imminent departure of Jurgen Klopp.

With his current deal at the club expiring in the summer of 2025, there has been plenty of speculation regarding Salah's future at Liverpool. The 31-year-old has been the subject of interest from Public Investment Fund-backed teams of the Saudi Pro League for a while now. Al-Ittihad made an offer worth £150 million to land him last summer.

It is understood that the interest from Saudi Arabia has hardly died down. In fact, they are further encouraged by Salah's contract situation, especially with Klopp leaving this summer. However, it has been claimed that Salah would be willing to sign a new deal to stay at the Merseyside club if his two demands are met.

The Egyptian wants to know the club's plans for the future after Klopp's exit and who the next manager will be. He has already said that Klopp's departure won't impact his decision on whether to stay at the club or leave.

Since his £34.3 million move from AS Roma in 2017, Salah has consistently produced top-notch performances for Liverpool almost every week. The Egypt international has scored 206 goals and provided 92 assists in 336 appearances for the Reds to date.

Salah has etched his name in the Merseyside giants' history books and is the fifth highest-scorer for the club. He has scored 20 goals and produced 13 assists in 31 appearances across competitions this season. The former Chelsea and Roma winger has so far won eight trophies during his time at Anfield and is playing a key part in the Reds' quadruple chase this season.

Xabi Alonso labels Liverpool as the favorites to win the Europa League

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has tipped Liverpool to win the Europa League this season. Jurgen Klopp's side demolished Czech champions Sparta Prague 11-2 in aggregate to advance to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Ahead of the quarter-final draw in Nyon, Switzerland, Alonso claimed that his former club are the most likely side to win the Europa League. The Spaniard said (via Goal.com):

"For me it is clear. I really see Liverpool as the favorites to win the Europa League."

Liverpool will take on Italian side Atalanta in the quarter-finals whereas Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen will be up against West Ham United. Apart from the Reds and Leverkusen, the other six teams in the last eight are AC Milan, Roma, Atalanta, West Ham, Benfica, and Marseille.