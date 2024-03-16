“For me it is clear" - Xabi Alonso on whether Liverpool are favorites to win the UEFA Europa League this season

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has claimed that Liverpool are the outright favorites to win the UEFA Europa League this season. The Reds have made their way to the quarter-finals of the Europa League after an 11-2 aggregate win against Czech champions Sparta Prague.

Ahead of the draw for the quarter-finals in Nyon, Switzerland, Alonso admitted that he sees his former club as the most likely winner of the competition this campaign. The Spaniard said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:

"For me it is clear. I really see Liverpool as the favourites to win the Europa League."

Liverpool have been drawn against Italian Serie A side Atalanta in the quarter-finals with the first leg set to take place at Anfield on April 11. Meanwhile, Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen have been drawn against Premier League side West Ham United.

Alonso has done a remarkable job at Bayer Leverkusen so far and his side are still unbeaten across competitions. The German side made their way to the quarter-finals with a 5-4 aggregate win against Qarabag FK, thanks to a late second-leg comeback where they scored two stoppage-time goals.

Apart from Liverpool and Bayern Leverkusen, the other six teams still alive in the Europa League are AC Milan, Roma, Atalanta, West Ham, Benfica, and Marseille. While Jurgen Klopp's side are the bookmakers' favorite to win the competitions, Alonso's side wouldn't be too far behind on that list.

The Reds are three-time winners of the Europa League, winning it last in 2000-01. They competed in the tournament only once before under Jurgen Klopp - in the 2015-16 season, when they lost 3-1 to Sevilla in the final. Since then, they have played in the Champions League, winning it once and losing in the final twice.

Liverpool will offer Serie A manager thrice his current salary if he replaces Jurgen Klopp: Reports

Journalist Enrico Camelio (via CaughtOffside) has reported that Liverpool are ready to offer Inter Milan manager Simeone Inzaghi huge wages if he replaces Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The 47-year-old has emerged as a possible replacement for the German at the Merseyside club alongside Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian has made a name for himself with his impressive stints at Lazio and Inter Milan.

Inzaghi's Inter side are currently the runaway leaders of the Serie A with 75 points in 28 games, leading second-placed AC Milan by 16 points. The Reds are reportedly ready to offer Inzaghi thrice the wages he is getting at Inter.

Klopp will leave Liverpool this summer, bringing an end to an era that saw the Reds win every major trophy on offer at least once.