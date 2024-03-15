Liverpool ready to triple 47-year-old manager's salary if he chooses to replace Jurgen Klopp - Reports

L’Interista journalist Enrico Camelio has reported (via Caught Offside) that Liverpool could triple the salary of Simeone Inzaghi if he arrives to succeed Jurgen Klopp.

The Inter Milan boss is one of several names linked with a move to Anfield, alongside others like Roberto De Zerbi and Xabi Alonso. In January, Klopp announced his decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

Simeone is the younger brother of legendary AC Milan striker Filippo Inzaghi. He has done a good job at Inter Milan since taking over in 2021. He had previously coached Lazio from 2016-2021.

Inzaghi's Inter are leading the Serie A table. They have 75 points after 28 games, 16 ahead of second place AC Milan. Inazghi is contracted till 2025 but Liverpool could make a move for him this summer.

As mentioned before, they could potentially triple the 47-year-old's salary, which might play a big role in negotiations. It remains to be seen if Inter throw any wrench in this deal to keep their Italian boss.

Robert Lewandowski responds to Jurgen Klopp's decision to step down as Liverpool boss

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski responded to the news of Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool. The former Bayern Munich striker gained recognition around Europe after impressing with Borussia Dortmund under Klopp.

After Barca's 3-1 win over Napoli at the Olimpic Lluis Companys in midweek to help his team reach the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, Lewandowski spoke about Klopp's decision (while speaking with Meczyki):

"I totally understand him, and I understand being a coach of such big clubs these days, like Barcelona, Liverpool, or any of these big clubs, it is a tough job, and it is a very emotional challenge. It is not an easy job."

Klopp signed Lewandowski at Dortmund in 2010, and they spent four years together. The striker registered 102 goals and 41 assists in 186 appearances for the club.