Mohamed Salah returns to Liverpool training ahead of crunch Premier League clash against Manchester City

In a heartening piece of news, injured Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has returned to training ahead of the Premier League showdown with Manchester City on Sunday (March 10).

Salah, 31, has missed the last few games due to a hamstring injury suffered on international duty at AFCON' 23. The Egyptian played only once in February, missing among many games, the EFL Cup win over Chelsea.

However, ahead of the top-of-the-table clash at Anfield with City, Salah has returned to training, as per The Independent. While he won't play the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg at Sparta Praha on Thursday (March 7), there's hope that the Egyptian could feature in the league clash with City.

The Reds are atop the standings after 27 games, just a point above Pep Guardiola's City, who are chasing an unprecedented four-peat. Both clubs are coming off wins at the weekend.

While Liverpool saw of Nottingham Forest 1-0 away, Manchester City recovered from a 1-0 half-time deficit to beat Manchester United 3-1 at the Etihad to stay in touch with Jurgen Klopp's side.

How has Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah fared against Manchester City?

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has been a standout performer for Liverpool since arriving from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

The Egyptian has a rich haul of 205 goals and 89 assists in 333 games across competitions for the Premier League leaders, who are in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple in manager Jurgen Klopp's final season in charge.

That includes 11 goals and six assists in 19 games across competitions against City. Seven of those goals and four assists have come in 13 Premier League outings for the Reds, who have won just thrice, losing five times.

Salah's other strikes against Manchester City are two in the UEFA Champions League and one each in the FA Community Shield and FA Cup. In his last league outing against the reigning treble winners, the Egyptian provided the assist in the Reds' 1-1 draw at the Etihad earlier this season.