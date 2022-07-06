Mohamed Salah runs into Liverpool fan on vacation; signs autograph and buys her a drink - Reports 

One lucky Liverpool fan reportedly (via Liverpool Goals) had a chance encounter with Mohamed Salah while on vacation. Gracious as ever, the Egyptian star not only gave her an autograph, but also bought her a drink.

Liverpool forward Salah is widely hailed as one of the best players on the planet. The 30-year-old joined the Reds from AS Roma for €42 million in 2017 and has not looked back since.

He has scored 156 goals and provided 63 assists in 254 appearances across competitions for the Reds, helping them to a Champions League trophy and a Premier League title, amongst other honors.

Salah, who recently signed a three-year contract extension with Liverpool, is currently vacationing in Mykonos. At what looked like a breezy hangout joint, he crossed paths with a Reds supporter and unhesitantly made her day.

As per the aforementioned source, he posed for a photo, gave her a signed napkin, and even bought her a drink.

The Merseyside giants are set to officially kick off their pre-season ahead of what is set to be yet another demanding campaign. They are set to fly out to Bangkok to face arch-rivals Manchester United in their first pre-season fixture on July 12. It will be interesting to see if Salah is involved in some capacity in that mouth-watering fixture.

Mohamed Salah’s extension ensures peace of mind for Liverpool

On July 1, Jurgen Klopp lost one of his crowned jewels, Sadio Mane, to Bayern Munich. The 19-time English champions fulfilled Mane’s desire to seek a new challenge and let him leave for a mere €32 million fee.

With Salah’s contract expiring in June 2023, there was considerable doubt about his future at Anfield. Having already lost Mane, they simply could not lose Salah, as well, in the same window.

His extension, which was made official on July 1, ensures that the Merseyside outfit will have their three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner for the foreseeable future.

Now with Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Luis Diaz unhesitantly at their disposal, the six-time European champions are set to play with a new front three next season.

Mane’s ferocity would certainly be missed, but the Reds should not have a tough time fighting on all fronts with their new-look attack.

