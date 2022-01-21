Mohamed Salah's agent fuels speculation over Liverpool superstar's contract situation with cryptic social media post

Mohamed Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa posted a mystifying picture of the Liverpool star in the midst of the current contract situation with the Anfield club. As things stand, the 29-year-old winger has 18 months remaining on his current Liverpool deal.

Mohamed Salah has been Liverpool's most important player this season. The former Chelsea and AS Roma star has scored 23 goals and provided nine assists in 26 appearances across all competitions. As things stand, the club and player have not agreed on a new deal with the Reds currently in real danger of losing their talisman.

Ramy Abbas Issa has fuelled the situation by posting a cryptic picture of his client at the front desk with him in the background. The 29-year-old winger is seen laughing in the picture, which could prompt various assumptions about his contract situation. The image can be seen below:

One assumption which can be made from the picture is that a new contract is one on the table. While on the other hand, it can also be interpreted that the contract offered by Liverpool is "laughable."

There have been various reports suggesting that Mo Salah is keen to get a massive pay rise on his new deal. The star winger is currently earning close to £200,000 per week and reportedly wants to double his current salary.

Earlier this month, Mohamed Salah revealed he is willing to stay at Anfield for the foreseeable future but the ball is now in Liverpool's court. Speaking to GQ Magazine, the Egyptian had said:

"I want to stay, but it’s not in my hands. It’s in their hands. They know what I want. I’m not asking for crazy stuff."

Liverpool reach the Carabao Cup final without Mohamed Salah

Liverpool have reached the Carabao Cup final after beating Arsenal 2-0 in the second leg of their semi-final. Two goals from Portuguese forward Diogo Jota were enough for Jurgen Klopp's side to advance to their first League Cup final since 2016.

The Reds will now face Chelsea in the final on the 27th of February 2022 at the New Wembley Stadium.

It is worth noting that the Reds were without some of their star players like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. The duo are currently competing in the Africa Cup of Nations with their respective national teams.

As things stand, both Mane's Senegal and Salah's Egypt have qualified for the knockout stages of the competition.

